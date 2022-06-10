Why this new movie by Denzel Washington sweeps Netflix – Revista Para Ti

The content platform renews its titles month after month and this time, it added one of the great films of the North American actor.

At 67 years old, Denzel Washington It has in its history great Hollywood feature films that became classics and some that were forgotten. That was how Netflix brought to light again Roman J. Israel, Esq.the film released in 2017, written and directed by dan gilroywhere the actor shows off all his acting talent.

This American legal drama revolves around an idealistic lawyer whose life changes dramatically when his mentor, a civil rights advocate, dies.. It is then that Roman, played by Denzel, begins to work for an ambitious lawyer who puts his ideals in check.

This film earned Washington an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe Award for the same shortlist. Although since its premiere, Roman J. Israel, Esq. received mixed reviews, the specialized press highlighted the great performance of the protagonist that leaves viewers very satisfied.

The cast is also made up of other great figures such as Colin Farrell in the shoes of George Pierce, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Catherine Hennig, Lynda Gravatt, Amanda Warren, among others. This film was also awarded at the Toronto International Film Festival and grossed the sum of 13 million dollars in theaters worldwide.

Check out the official trailer!