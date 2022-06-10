Why does Adam Sandler have a reputation for being a bad actor?

The theory that Adam Sandler is a bad actor emerged on Twitter, a user shared a photograph in which several actors are seen, including Adam Driver, Robert DeNiro Y Tom Hanks posing together in a studio with a sober look and black and white with the caption “Terrific actors and Adam Driver.”

The user named David Rojas, who declares himself a movie buff in his description, went viral with this post in which he received comments from many people who supported his theory.

Read also: They propose to Amber Heard after losing trial against Johnny Depp

“I agree, he is a misfit, his güines are the same as always”, “he is mediocre, without grace and a lousy humorist”, are some of the comments that can be read in the photograph.

Tremendous actors and Adam Sandler pic.twitter.com/jl8sBjXvxp – David Rojas (@juandavidroja17) February 9, 2022

However, there were those who defended the 55-year-old actor and argued that his talent goes beyond the comedies he has starred in.

“He is a tremendous actor, his dramatic movies prove it” and “Adam Sandler starred in a movie called “Diamond in the Rough” after you see it tell me if you still think he is a mediocre actor,” the defenders wrote.

Read also: Chris Evans questioned about Shakira; replies if he would go out with her

The actor is part of the cast of 82 film and television projects, he has also served as a producer of 60 projects and has 23 film awards among them. People’s Choice Awards.