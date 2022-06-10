Who is the owner of Christian Dior and how much is his fortune

Christian Dior was founded in 1947 in Paris, France, by the designer who bore the same name. From its beginnings it was a haute couture maison, aimed at women from high society, and to this day it continues to be one of the most important luxury firms in the world with ambassadors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne and Monica Bellucci.

The designer was born on January 21, 1905 in Granville, Manche, in the Normandy region in the bosom of a bourgeois family. Due to his good social and economic position, he was educated as a diplomat at the École des Sciences Politiques in Paris, but later began to work in the fashion industry, his true calling.

The success of the Dior brand

Initially, Christian Dior he made sketches for Robert Piguet, the great Parisian designer of the time, and in 1936 he founded his boutique in Paris with the help of textile tycoon Marcel Boussac. In 20 years she managed to expand the firm to 15 countries and became multifaceted by also designing shoes, bags, lingerie and her popular perfumes.

The house is known for the “New look”, a style of sewing for women that sought to shape the shoulders, create a narrow waist and a wide skirt in the shape of a corolla twenty centimeters from the ground. This was a symbol of femininity, which was mainly the recovery of luxury and excess after the depression of World War II.

Christian Dior He dressed celebrities such as Lady Di, whom he honored in 1995 with his Lady Dior bag, Carla Bruni, Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman, among others. During an interview she gave in 1953 she was asked “Which queen has she liked to wear the most?” and the designer replied “The only queen I dressed was Eva Perón” in relation to the former first lady of Argentina.

death of Dior and transfer of the company

Christian Dior He died on October 24, 1957 at the age of 52 from a sudden heart attack during a vacation in Montecatini Terme, while playing cards. From then on, the house was managed by those who already work there and in the 1990s it passed into the hands of the LVMH conglomerate, whose president is Bernard Arnault.

Bernard Arnault He is one of the richest men in the world. Source: Wikipedia.

For Dior’s success, LVMH formed the company Christian Dior SA that operates brands such as Kenzo, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. The 73-year-old Frenchman controls this empire and is one of the richest men along with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of $175.2 billion dollars, even in 2021 he accumulated the third fortune in the world.

