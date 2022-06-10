After the love break with kanye-westthe socialite kim kardashian revealed to the media her new romance with renowned former “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Peter Davidson.

That relationship has surprised all her fans, since they never imagined the influencer with the humorist. However, her relationship is flowing positively and Kris Jenner’s daughter is very excited about the actor.

Who is Pete Davidson, the former SNL comedian and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

Peter Davidson is a recognized figure in the United States, has a long career as a comedian. His particular humor led him to quickly ascend in his profession.

The actor has not had an easy life, during the September 11, 2001 his father, Scott Matthew Davidson died during the attacks that affected the city of New York and that ended with the destruction of the Twin Towers, when the actor was only 7 years old.

After this terrible event, Pete Davidson had to deal with panic attacks and depression that led him to almost end his life.

After this traumatic moment in his life, he began to improvise and act as a personal healing process after the loss of his father, his talent was unmatched so he began to get jobs in series and in bars where he presented his Stand Up routines.

Years later, he auditioned for the comedy show “Saturday night Live” where he was chosen for several humorous sketches. His particular humor and his entertaining way of speaking managed to consolidate him as one of the great faces of television until 2022, when he announced in the season finale that he was leaving the program after eight years.

The comedian actor also participated in several films such as “this girl is a mess“in the year 2015,”The Dirt“in 2019 and”Suicide Squad” the year 2021.

Pete Davidson also had several romances with international entertainment stars such as Ariana Grande, the model Kaia Gerber, the actress, Kate Beckinsale and currently has a love relationship with the socialite, Kim Kardashian.

Look at some of the photos of the relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

