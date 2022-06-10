if you’re thinking about buy a housebut you do not contribute to the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit)another option is to acquire it through a mortgage credit with some bank.

But before making a decision, it is best to analyze all the options that banking institutions give you, for example, the interest they will charge you, how long you will have to pay the credit, etc.

Condusef: which banks are better for a mortgage loan. Photo: Pixabay



Condusef simulator

To help you, you can use the simulator that the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has available to all people. We tell you what were some of the results obtained by this means.

According to the Condusef, Scotiabank, Banregio and Citibanamex are the banks with which people would pay less at the end of a mortgage loan. Some of the data that you can learn through this simulator are: how much the total payment will be, the initial disbursement, the monthly payment and the interest rate.

According to official data, by the end of 2021, the average price of a home nationwide was 1 million 372 thousand pesos. Taking that amount as a reference, a down payment of 274,400 pesos (20%) and a term of 15 years would be needed.

Taking into account the lenders with the highest and lowest option, the difference was 450 thousand 888.04 pesos, which finally represents 39 payments of the lowest monthly payment (11 thousand 703 pesos).

The banks where customers would have to make a smaller outlay are Scotiabank, with 361,220 pesos, Banregio, with 363,761 pesos, and finally Citibanamex, with 364,964 pesos.

Finally, the banks where the monthly payment is lower are HSBC, with 11 thousand 703 pesos, Inbursa, with 12 thousand 170 and Santander, with 12 thousand 518 pesos. Regarding interest rates, the lowest was that of Inbursa, with 9.50%, HSBC, with 9.90% and Scotiabank, with 10%.

