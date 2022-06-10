When Alberto Lati rescued Lalo Salazar from jail in Athens 2004

Alberto Lati rescued Lalo Salazar from prison in Greece (Photo: Instagram/@latitudlati//Twitter/@eduardosalazar4)

International sports coverage involves a series of investments in equipment, personnel and lodging for reporters and cameramen so that television stations have all the relevant details of the competition. Televisa undertook this dynamic and among its most recognized figures in that field was Alberto Latti.

The Mexican writer worked in televised sports for more than two decades and while he was an international correspondent he accumulated a series of anecdotes, one of them was when rescued a Edward Salazar stepping into prison Greece. During an interview with Jorge Donkey Van Rankin For his YouTube channel, the sports journalist told the details of the event.

It was during the 2004 Athens Olympics when Lalo was arrested and a controversy was generated in the country due to the way in which they were apprehended, since at that time a series of social political conflicts had occurred that generated tension in the world.

Alberto Lati collaborated with Televisa for more than 20 years (Photo: @albertolati/Twitter)

Alberto Latti explained that it was all due to a misunderstandingWell, Lalo Salazar, the cameraman Russel Baqueiro and the translator they chose a location that they did not know could not be usedfor this reason the army acted in an authoritarian manner and imprisoned the collaborators of televised sports.

The error focused on recorded in a military zone, for which there were immediate reprisals; Despite the fact that they identified themselves as members of the press, there was no tolerance and they were subjected to violence to prosecute them.

“The first day, Lalo is going to record with Russel Baqueiro, a cameraman, and the translator he had arranged for them, and they record in a place that they did not know was a military zone. Instead of just notifying them, they climb into the van. I remember the skids on the port and they take them to jail”, recalled Alberto Lati.

The 2004 Athens Games spread under the message of peace, but between the press and security there was a lot of tension and nervousness (Photo: Facebook/Estrategias Deportivas)

Once they arrived at the detention center, Lalo Salazar communicated with Alberto Lati to ask him for support and get out of prison, since they had not committed any other infraction. After the correspondent of Televisa learned of the fact, he sought the corresponding authorities to correct the misunderstanding.

He went to the embassy and the Olympic committee so that the correspondents were released; Lati recalled that they managed to solve them and took them to the hospital due to the injuries they received during their detention.

“I call the ambassador in Greece, I dial the president of the organizing committee and I go straight there; and yes, they were in a locked room. They had been beaten, luckily that day we went out with them and I took them to the hospital to check them out.”

The 2004 Athens Olympics were the “peace games” )Photo: Twitter/@repor_olimpico)

After that incident, sports coverage was uneventful and Alberto Lattialong with his team of professionals, closely followed the performance of the Mexican Delegation. The Mexican writer assured that the military acted improperly, since they were able to prevent the issue from escalating further.

“The truth is that this would have been resolved very easily if the military told them, you can’t record here, period.”

But one of the reasons why the current collaborator of Fox Sports that the misunderstanding occurred was due to world events that had occurred prior to the Olympic juta, including the 9/11where the Twin Towers they were shot down.

Alberto Lati currently collaborates with Fox Sports (Photo: Twitter/@albertolati)

The 2004 Athens Games they spread under the message of peace, but between the press and the security there was a lot of tension and nervousness.

“The entire pre-Olympic process, the American and British media had been very hard on Greece; It was the first event after 9/11, the first event after the US invasion of Iraq and there was a lot of tension on the tellyLatti added.

