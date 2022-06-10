What’s so special about Vin Diesel’s car?

The actor who brought Dominic Toretto to life has his own collection of high-end cars. Today in Tork, we will talk about one of the most special Swipe and find out more!

Known for his leading role in Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel has positioned itself as one of the best action actors in hollywood. It is also notable for being film director and producer and for being the partner of the Mexican model, Paloma Jimenez. After 30 years of career, the American actor is still all the rage on the big screen.

After working for so many years on the famous action saga, Diesel has developed a love of luxury cars the same. So much so that he has a millionaire garage full of more than 15 cars from different emblematic companies. Chevy Y Toyota These are just some of the brands that we can appreciate in its great collection.

The production team and director Fast and FuriousJustin Linhas noticed their fanaticism for these cars that they decided for themselves give them a copy of the movies. The car in question is a 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrumand it was a gift to the actor for his 52nd birthday. A car worthy of Dominic Toretto because it is the most used during most of the saga.

The 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum is a model customized by SpeedKore company. Count with one 9.0-liter Mercury Racing V8 enginewhich allows you to achieve a maximum power of 1650 horsepower. In addition, its body is made entirely by carbon fibers and has a full led system to give a futuristic touch to this car from the 70s.

Of course, With such a present, the American actor was speechless. His co-workers know him very well after so many years together, and who knows how many more.