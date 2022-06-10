What To Watch: 4 Awesome Streaming Dinosaur Movies And 1 Series That You’ll Love If You Enjoyed ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ – CINEMABLEND

The latest Jurassic adventure has aroused our desire for more adventures around these fascinating prehistoric creatures. Luckily, we can find great proposals on the different streaming platforms.

There are dinosaurs on the loose again. No, not on the street, but on movie screens. Yesterday Jurassic World: Dominion arrived in Spanish theaters, the latest installment of the saga started almost 30 years ago by Steven Spielberg who once again shows us the magnificence of these great but dangerous creatures.

In addition to Colin Trevorrow’s ambitious offering, which has brought back the Sam Neills, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern alongside leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, we have some other great dinosaur offerings available to view. On the different streaming platforms you can enjoy these four films and a series that will amaze you with their prehistoric adventures.

‘Fantasy’ (1940)

Within the different animated segments that make up the fascinating Fantasy proposal, The Rite of Spring introduces us to the first stage of evolution, from the first unicellular organisms to the death of the dinosaurs. Perhaps one of the best samples of the life of these great prehistoric creatures, even being in animated format.

This ambitious Walt Disney macro project wanted to completely dazzle and show all the resources that his company had at its disposal. Combining beautiful classical music with several animated short stories, Fantasia is a mind-blowing feat that is one of the best productions in the history of the Mickey Mouse company.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ (1959)

A classic adventure that also overflows imagination and a sense of fantasy. Journey to the Center of the Earth adapts one of the best known and most famous novels by Jules Verne, who tried to cross the world of humans and his story with those fascinating creatures we never had the chance to come across.

It is difficult to approach the powerful and fantastic imagination that Verne deposited in his pages. However, Henry Levin’s film does a lot to get closer, using state-of-the-art resources for the time -and other more craftsmen such as painting lizards to look like dinosaurs- to give a fascinating film. I wouldn’t be surprised if a young Steven Spielberg was scarred by these images and then inspired to make his Jurassic fantasy.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘King Kong’ (2005)

Dinosaurs have always had an important presence in all versions of King Kong, although in this long-awaited reinterpretation of Peter Jackson he made several of the greatest action sequences with these extinct animals. Just one of several aspects that make his remake so incredible.

Coming out on a high after the unappealable success of The Lord of the rings, Jackson was finally able to make his dream version of the film that changed his life as a child. An overflow of imagination, gigantic action and also a passion for cinema and entertainment, whose enthusiasm is palpable in each frame and is even contagious.

You can see it on Netflix and Movistar +.

‘Arlo’s Journey’ (2015)

We return to the Disney branch, this time via Pixar, to highlight one of the most endearing dinosaur movies of recent years. Arlo’s journey maintains the classic components of the effective Pixar formula with a little more orientation towards children than usual.

Peter Sohn’s adventure also plays to imagine a possible cross between humans and dinosaurs, showing the former in their most primitive stage. A colorful odyssey with a beautiful story of friendship, which is infallible for the little ones in the house.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Prehistoric Planet’ (2022)

With the ambition of being a reference within historical documentaries about dinosaurs, this Apple TV+ docuseries has had incredible resources to make a rigorous and, at the same time, impressive study of the life of these animals. It is almost hard to believe that what we are seeing in Prehistoric Planet is CGI.

In addition to a formidable group of researchers and experts to detail what is known about the existence of these prehistoric creatures, recounting through five episodes the different ecosystems in which they lived, the series is a visual and narrative delight. With the exquisite voice of David Attenborough and the technological means provided by Jon Favreau (The Lion King, The Mandalorian), this gem is a must for fans of these animals.

You can watch it on Apple TV+.

