What is the price of Vin Diesel’s car collection?

The actor who brought Dominic Toretto to life has his own millionaire garage. Today in Tork we will show you these incredible cars. Swipe and find out more!

June 10, 2022 2:04 p.m.

Known for his leading role in Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel has been all the rage on the big screen for several years now. It is also notable for being film producer and directorand for being the partner of the Mexican model, Paloma Jimenez. After more than 20 years of career, he has positioned himself as one of the best action actors in Hollywood.

But his relationship with luxury cars is not exclusive to cinema, the American actor himself has his own collection made up of more than 15 cars from different emblematic brands. Today in torkwe will show you some of the cars and their incredible values:

1) 1994 Toyota Supra

The 1994 Toyota Supra used in the first installment of the saga.

Vin Diesel stuck with this car used by his partner Paul Walker in the first installment of Fast and Furious. The 1994 Toyota Supra has a turbocharged engine which allows to achieve speed from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its price starts from 120 thousand dollars. And it could be auctioned among fans of the saga.

2) Lykan HyperSport

The Lykan HyperSport alongside Vin Diesel.

The most expensive car by far with a value of $3.4 million. This model appeared in seventh edition of the saga and it seems that Diesel took a certain affection for it since he acquired one for himself. Made by W Motorsthey only exist 7 copies of this style in the world. Contains jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades with 420 diamonds.

3) Dodge Charger SRT-8

Vin Diesel next to the Dodge Charger.

The Dodge Charger It is a pattern that is repeated throughout the films of Fast and Furious. And Vin Diesel couldn’t stay without one. He has a 6.1-liter V8 enginewhich allows it to reach a power of 425 horsepower. In addition, it reaches acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Its price can reach up to 100 thousand dollars.

If we count this incredible collection of the actor part of an infarct value of 3.6 million dollars. A luxury that can be given thanks to all his work after 9 successful films in this American saga.