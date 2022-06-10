What is the metaverse and how to enter it?

The first that brought us the concept of the metaverse as a combination of immersion or fusion between real life and digital, is attributed to the mention in an old science fiction plot: in 1992, Neal Stephenson made his first reference to this world parallel in his novel Snow crash. Exactly 30 years later, Facebook (which directly changed its name to Meta because it is so oriented in that direction), Microsoft or Intel anticipate that, once again, reality is about to prevail.

Today the great conversations between investors set a clear projection objective: the metaverse; This is perceived as a world powered by virtual reality, in which each user has a character (avatar) with which they can make purchases, play games, make decisions or interact with other inhabitants of the same virtual universe.

How can you ‘loiter’ in the metaverse?

One of the two metaverses that are most listed at the moment are Decentraland and Sandbox, which allow the creation of an avatar for free. One of the key technologies for a fixed relationship of the metaverse concept is blockchain: it is what allows cryptocurrency transactions to be carried out in a secure and controlled manner.

How is it monetized?

It could be said that it is the next step from sims to virtual reality; In this digital multiverse, creators will be able to generate profits with their digital products: clothing and accessories for avatars, furniture and collectibles, among others. They will also be able to monetize in the metaverse by selling VIP tickets to worlds they build themselves.

Although the metaverse still has a long way to go to complete optimal development with all the technologies finally developed, there is already a way to enter for free, and, in addition, with the possibility of buying plots of land, which, as of today, the sale of these plots have exceeded one million euros; NFTs, among others.

NFT’s

It is said, among various spokesmen, that NFTs, which translates as ‘Non Fungible Tokens’ or ‘Non-Fungible Assets’, they are the new market of the metaverse; ownership of a digital design is purchased and can be repriced or revalued.

The movie “Ready: player one”, by Steven Spielberg, released in 2018, is considered the best virtual representation of what a metaverse is. Despite being a technological bet in development, there are already companies like Nvidia, Epic Games and Hasbro building business parts within the metaverse, which allude to a development of 3D active creators.

In addition, the famous Monopoly game announced that it is looking to develop an edition that can be operated within augmented reality as well as physics.