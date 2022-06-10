What happened between Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie so that everyone thinks they hate each other

The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp his ex-wife won Amber Heard, put the actor in the spotlight of the scene. Not only did each revelation about the controversial time in which he was married to the actress become news, but each of his relationships, both sentimental and work, began to be analyzed.

Now, with the recent denunciation of Brad Pitt a Angelina Jolieentered the scene the star who shared the poster with Depp in The Turist. Some media claim that the actor of Do you know Joe Black? He was inspired by a recent media lawsuit to sue the mother of his children for “trying to inflict harm” with the sale of a vineyard they had in common.

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie promoting El Turista.

Everything seems to be connected, but the only connection is the movie that the two Hollywood stars starred in together in 2010. Both were a fictional couple in the aforementioned production, but it seems that the chemistry was not very good between them.

In the production in which Johnny Depp played Frank, a tourist who claims to be heartbroken while on vacation in Italy, Angelina Jolie brought to life Elise, a mysterious woman who chooses Frank to evade a police chase.

Nevertheless, The Turist It had everything to be a box office success, mainly two great figures in the industry, but it was not. The main problem was the little chemistry that was perceived between them. As commented by the “gossip” portals, they did not get along very well during filming either.

At the time, a source close to Jolie said she didn’t have much patience with him. Johnny Depp: “You are getting fed up with Johnny. Their chemistry was supposed to fly off limits, but in private, they don’t get along.” But that was not all, he also added that he “retires to his own trailer until he is called again. He thinks that she is really full of herself.”

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in The Tourist.

Although the inmates will never know each other perfectly, at least until one of the protagonists of this story decides to speak respectfully, it was known that Angelina Jolie She was a huge fan of the Scissorhands actor to date and was very excited to work with him. She even admitted that she grew up with him and that she was in love with her throughout her adolescence.

For its part, Depp He had also defined who was going to be his partner in The Turist as “a sorceress”. So it implies that something happened on the set so that the disenchantment is instantaneous. However, a short time later and in full promo for the film, the actor spoke about the actress again and said: “She is everything. Angeline it is a kind of walking poem. She’s a perfect beauty, but at the same time very deep, very smart, very fast, very smart, very funny, and she also has a very wicked sense of humor.”