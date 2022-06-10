Video Off The Table of Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

‘Off The Table’ is the latest from Ariana Grande for her special VEVO performances featuring The Weeknd.

Seeing them sing together is definitely a pleasure and they have decided to please all their fans with the interpretation of ‘Off The Table’ from Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ album.

Just as she recently did for an album by the singer with the song ‘Save Your Tears’, he also collaborated for a song on his latest record production.

Over the last few weeks, the interpreter of ‘Into You’ has made known through the YouTube platform what the live performance of her songs has been. Days after she released ‘My Hair’ that surprised everyone with her sustained falsettos.

But this time the Canadian meets again in a simply sublime theme. Once again on the garden stage accompanied by some musicians and amazing lights, the singer appears with a third change of outfit.

Now she does it with a short black dress printed with various flowers and high pink boots. There she poses to interpret the first part of the song when he appears on the side of the screen The Weeknd.

Before and after ‘Off The Table’

‘Pov’ was the first performance with which the artist dazzled everyone. A few days later she added another hit to her album which was the song ‘Safety Net’ ft. Ty Dolla $ign. She continued with ‘My Hair’ listed as one of the best of the presentation.

Then he continued the streak of live performances for VEVO with the song ’34 + 35′ until he reached the theme with The Weeknd. The final touch of the songs was precisely the one that gives its name to her album ‘Positions’, with a fourth costume change that reflected her tenderness in pink.