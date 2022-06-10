video, lyrics and translation of Skin Of My Teeth

Demi Lovato is back with new music and a new sound. The former Disney act had already announced that her latest album would be something totally unexpected for her fans.

The singer, in fact, with the single Skin Of My Teeth he embraces a more rock, almost pop punk sound, completely changing his look too. If you have been following Demi for some time you have known about her great passion for this musical genre and for the panorama of emo music.

The single just released anticipates the new album Holy Fvck to be released on August 19th.

Here to watch the Skin Of My Teeth video

Text by Demi Lovato

Demi leaves rehab again

When is this shit gonna end

Sounds like the voice in my head

I can’t believe I’m not dead

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived but it got harder to breathe

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

God damn it I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

The reaper knocks on my door

Cause I’m addicted to more

I don’t need you to keep score

When I’m the one who’s at war

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived but it got harder to breathe

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

God damn it I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

I’m just trying to keep my head above water

I’m your son and I’m your daughter

I’m your mother, I’m your father

I’m just a product of the problem

I’m just trying to keep my head above water

I’m your son and I’m your daughter

I’m your mother, I’m your father

I’m alive

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

Won’t you try and have some mercy on me

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

God damn it, I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

(I, I’m alive by)

(By the skin of my teeth)

What do you think of Demi Lovato’s new sound?