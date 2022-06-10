video, lyrics and translation of Skin Of My Teeth
Demi Lovato is back with new music and a new sound. The former Disney act had already announced that her latest album would be something totally unexpected for her fans.
The singer, in fact, with the single Skin Of My Teeth he embraces a more rock, almost pop punk sound, completely changing his look too. If you have been following Demi for some time you have known about her great passion for this musical genre and for the panorama of emo music.
The single just released anticipates the new album Holy Fvck to be released on August 19th.
Text by Demi Lovato
Demi leaves rehab again
When is this shit gonna end
Sounds like the voice in my head
I can’t believe I’m not dead
I’m alive by the skin of my teeth
I survived but it got harder to breathe
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go easier on me
God damn it I just wanna be free
But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease
I’m alive by the skin of my
The reaper knocks on my door
Cause I’m addicted to more
I don’t need you to keep score
When I’m the one who’s at war
I’m alive by the skin of my teeth
I survived but it got harder to breathe
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go easier on me
God damn it I just wanna be free
But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease
I’m alive by the skin of my
I’m just trying to keep my head above water
I’m your son and I’m your daughter
I’m your mother, I’m your father
I’m just a product of the problem
I’m just trying to keep my head above water
I’m your son and I’m your daughter
I’m your mother, I’m your father
I’m alive
I’m alive by the skin of my teeth
Won’t you try and have some mercy on me
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go easier on me
God damn it, I just wanna be free
But I can’t ’cause it’s a fucking disease
I’m alive by the skin of my
(I, I’m alive by)
(By the skin of my teeth)
Translation
Demi leaves rehab again
When is this shit going to end
It sounds like the voice in my head
I can’t believe I’m not dead
I am alive for the skin of my teeth
I survived but it became harder to breathe
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go slower with me
Damn, I just want to be free
But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease
I am alive by a miracle
The reaper knocks on my door
Because I’m addicted to something more
I don’t need you to keep score
When I’m the one that’s at war
I am alive by a miracle
I survived but it became harder to breathe
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go slower with me
Damn, I just want to be free
But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease
I am alive by a miracle
I’m just trying to keep my head above the water
I am your son and I am your daughter
I am your mother, I am your father
They are just a product of the problem
I’m just trying to keep my head above the water
I am your son and I am your daughter
I am your mother, I am your father
I’m alive
I am alive by a miracle
You don’t want to try to have a little pity on me
Asking why doesn’t make it easier
Go slower with me
Damn, I just want to be free
But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease
I’m alive by a miracle
(I, I am alive)
(By a miracle)