Uruguayan streamer grandmother plays Minecraft and creates a community of grandchildren on Twitch

Grandparents are special in the life of a grandchild. Who still has it with them is considered lucky, who does not have the same luck yearns for them. And one way to find her is on Twitch.

Fanny Buelmo is the name of the 62-year-old Uruguayan gamer grandmother, better known on streaming platforms as “Aqu_madre”has adopted all the grandchildren who have come to her.

It arose thanks to his son Santiago, known as “Aqu” on stream. It was a nickname that came from her mother. “Here it is from aquariusbecause I always fought him when he got angry with me and told him that he was like that because he was an Aquarian, because of the qualities of the sign, “she said.

Diego Battiste

Fanny hugging her son Santiago, who encouraged her to play Minecraft

Fanny appeared behind in the streams that Aqu did playing one of the most popular strategy video games League of Legends (LoL). There it began to have a “pseudo relevance”as he describes it, and they started asking him when his mom would stream.

They set a goal: if the new server reached 50 followers, their mom would start streaming on her own.. In a few days, they had already overcome it. So, his son bought him a computer and on August 1, 2021 the camera was turned on and Aqu_madre played his first game of Minecraft live.

In a short time Fanny surpassed her son in number of followers. Today he has 18,600 followers on Twitch, more than 3 thousand on Trovo (other streaming platform) and 15,900 on Tik tok.

“I learned as I went”

Fanny, retired, narrates that I knew absolutely nothing about computers and with her 27-year-old son, she learned very little, because study and work made it difficult for her to teach him. “But the same guys who played and entered the chat were teaching me. They taught me good things and bad things. One day I remember they told me: ‘Abu, try typing Alt+F4 and you’ll see what happens’ You can imagine that my live feed was cut off, because it was to turn off and I didn’t know. That was the first time a person was banned, ”he said, showing that he has already acquired the jargon used in the world of streamers.

“The same thing happened to me when I learned to play Rust, I learned as I went”, he clarified

Diego Battiste

Here_madre live on June 6, 2022

Although she has tried other games like Rust, LoL or others, the gamer granny prefers Minecraft: “At first the little squares shocked me, but later I got used to it,” he said. He found this game in particular very creative as well as entertaining.”

In the first direct ones she looked shy and nervous. “They put you in a world you don’t know. At the same time that everything is new, you feel the responsibility to express yourself to the other person, ”she recounted.

Little by little he was gaining confidence and acquiring knowledge about the game. And the cathedra of its spectators was growing throughout the direct ones. “The boys even taught me to make the two-story houses of the villagers, which are divine, all made of wood. We made a whole big villa for the villagers, we had them living like kings. And so I got into the subject and learned to play that”, said the grandmother.

You want to create a community of values ​​and fun

“Streaming” is not just playing and directing. There is a deeper end to her. One is create a healthy community with values.

And that comes from before the channel existed. When they were creating it, his son asked him what the rules were that were going to govern it and that everyone had to accept before seeing it. She was specific: she wanted a peaceful environment, that there was no bullying and that there was no violence.

“You can’t say bad words, you can’t be aggressive or insult. You can’t do PVP either if you’re not authorized.”he explained. What is? It is a game mode within Minecraft that means Player versus Player where you try to kill the opponents.

He is not very in agreement with that modality of game. “I think of the person, although it is a game and it is something virtual, I think that if a person comes to kill me, Aqu_madre, I can’t raise the sword, I’m the grandmother and I can’t kill the player”, he explained.

However, he built a “colosseum” with his spectators within the game, as in ancient Rome, in which this mode is available once a week. “It is announced that from such an hour to such an hour you can go to do PVP, and there I go too. They kill me right away, but it doesn’t matter: that day you can kill Aqu_madre. Another day he gets banned,” she explained.

The gamer granny is worried about bullying. She considers that children complain about this all the time and that on many occasions they are not listened to. “My idea is to encourage the boys, if they have not been able to be educated with many values, that they manage to have them or that they manage to promote them and at the same time that they respect each other, that they live as a community”explained Aqumadre.

The city he built in the game was and is teamwork to which everyone contributes. “It’s a perfect worldwhich I think is what children are looking for too,” he explained.

Thousands of grandchildren from all over the world

Fanny has no blood grandchildren, but through her transmissions she had many more than she ever imagined.. “I don’t have grandchildren by blood, that’s why I have a tremendous bond with the boys, that when I don’t do live I miss them,” he said.

For her being treated like a grandmother fills her with love and positivism. “I love interacting with them. To be honest fills my heart“, said.

He receives stories of all kinds in his community, which he described as “international”. There are from Peru, Chile, Ecuador, San Salvador, Canada, Honduras, Mexico, Argentina and, of course, Uruguay. “There is a Chinese who is learning to speak Spanish. That enriches me too,” she added.

Given so many cultural differences between countries, there are times when you are warned when you use words that certain words are derogatory in their countries or mean insults.

Many of those who enter his living have told him that they have lost their grandmothers and grandfathers, others who have their grandparents but do not receive affection from them. Y they feel that they do find that affection in their channel. That’s why they usually send her messages like “I love you, granny”, and questions like: “Can I tell you grandma?” or “do you adopt me?”

He has a message for everyone: “Andor adopt them all, I have a lot of grandchildrenI hope grandson’s day never comes out because it won’t be enough for everyone’s gifts, “he joked.

Play and tell your experiences

When he tells anecdotes of what has happened to him in life, the responses are positive. “There are times when I stop and start doing something else, I stopped telling them and they start asking me in the chat ‘grandma, grandma, grandma! keep counting,’ she narrated.

His channel has music. She usually puts them into meditation and many have told her that they listen to her in the background while they do their homework.

For her, being a streamer is not only a way of expressing what she feels, but also a way of communicating with children and adolescents. “Their desire is to be with me, nothing more,” she said.

His life before Twitch

As a child, she lived for two years on a farm in the countrysidebecause his father worked as a mediator. In that field there were fruit trees, horses, pigs and a single cow.

That cow was very special to her. “I named her Florinda, because of the story of Florinda and Ferdinando, the cow and the bull who fall in love. Everything is related to stories from my childhood in general, “she said in a direct. He has so much adoration for this animal that the profile picture on his platforms is this mammal, as well as the name of the city he created in Minecraft called Villa Vaca.

She also has cow upholstery in the room where she does her broadcasts, cow stuffed animals and she knitted a couple herself.. When another streamer raids her, she makes a mooing sound with one of these plushies.

Diego Battiste

The room from where he transmits surrounded by stuffed cows.

She comes from a family of six female sisters., “which did not reach the seventh because of those famous tales of the werewolf, that if there are seven men or seven women it can be a werewolf…beliefs from before,” he said. But her father always wanted a son, knowing that she tried to help him in everything, hence she learned different tasks in the field that would become the anecdotes that she tells directly from her.

“I was always a fighter and I was always poor”he declared. She worked from a very young age taking care of children. “That’s why that relationship with the children is also important to me,” she said.

He also worked in several factories (one of them was a toy factory), and for 40 years she worked as department head in a public company, a position from which she retired.

April Mussini

The pair of cows knitted by Aqu_madre

“I fought really hard to get to a place where I at least had a decent salary,” he explained. Although she had the opportunity to move up and have a better salary, she preferred to continue in her position and be able to dedicate herself to her children: “I felt like a woman overwhelmed or fulfilled if I could spend more time with my children”, instead of taking them to nurseries or schools for longer.

After retiring, he enjoyed not getting up early and unloading responsibilities. “The first thing I enjoyed was life without schedules, I kept all the clocks and said slavery is over here,” he said. Later discovered a new hobby on the stream.

Diego Battiste

Fanny with her son Santiago playing Minecraft.

It currently streams every day from 3:30 p.m. (Uruguay time). Her husband, her children, former co-workers with whom she continues to be in relationship and friends support and back her decision.

Not everything is rosy

April Mussini

He loves roses as much as cows, that’s how all his streams start

Although networks can be a way to connect and communicate, they also give rise to hate and hate messages. Everyone who is exposed to networks is exposed to hate.

“I have had some negative messages, for example, one would say why am I not going to wash the dishes instead of playing little games at my age”, said Aqu_madre. According to Fanny, as has several moderators and administrators who regulate the messages that arrive in the chatthere are very few who attack it.

For her, they are people who seek attention that they do not have in other areas. “At first there were things that hurt meFor example, one day a boy told me ‘I’m going to donate bits for the chloroform and the drawer’. He sincerely made me laugh and I told him: ‘Don’t bother, don’t spend your money, I already have everything paid. By the time they were going to ban him, he was already gone,” he recounted.

Beyond this, for her the stream is something very important. And for streamers in general, going live “is like a disaster, like feeding their being,” according to Aqu_madre.

Dross’s message

Aqu_madre had a link with youtuber and streamer Dross, a Venezuelan nationalized Argentine who has more than 500 thousand followers on Twitch. One day he “raided” her. It means that a streamer at the end of his direct can send all his viewers to another channel. It is usually done by the big streamers with those who have few followers.

“I had never seen him before. I was sincerely moved by his words when he saw me, “said the grandmother and it is what is observed in the clip that he shared on TikTok.

Dross warned in the chat on Fanny’s channel: “Be careful with the grandmother, whoever tells her something that does not correspond, I will ban her from my platform.” Everyone who entered behaved “correctly,” the grandmother said.

His son Aqu, one of the six moderators of the server, said that live was “crazy”. The number of people they were used to having on the server multiplied tenfold.

“Depending on who they are with, the boys speak badly with the people who allow it and are polite with the people who demand that they be polite,” he concluded.