Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Nathan Drake’s most complete and personal adventure

Uncharted 4: the worthy ending of the Nathan Drake saga?

The fourth title of the Uncharted saga is also the one that, as we know, sees the conclusion of the adventures of Nathan Drake and his companions. Adventures that end in the best way, of course, with a good lesson for everyone but also with the potential for new events and sequels never developed.

This, of course, if you don’t consider the spin-off The Lost Legacyreleased in 2017. But, as the first and only title in the saga released for PlayStation 4 (if we do not mention the various remasters), this game certainly serves as an ideal completion and in some ways perfect apex in the history of the adventurer half Indiana Jones, half Lara Croft.

And it starts from the beginning, that is, from the childhood of Nate; which is explored here in the round in relation to older brother Sam and the inheritance that the two carry with them. Which is, of course, the one that finds them treasure hunters, a little daredevil, a little roguish but basically good, together with the old supporting actors: Victor Sullivan and Elena Fisher.

This time we go in search of none other than a legendary city founded by the famous corsair Henry Averya utopian meeting place for thieves and pirates that wanted to be a paradise for those who wanted to live “outside the law”. The theme of morality and the distinction between right and wrong is at the heart of the plot.

And it already is starting from how Nate decides to deceive once again Elenanow his life partner, when he chooses to resume an old mission after receiving a visit from his brother Sam, smarter and more double agent than him. Nate believed that Sam had died in a Panama prison years and years ago.

A PlayStation 4 title that is already a classic

In the middle there is a megalomaniac tycoon, tal Rafe Adler; and a mercenary with an army in his pay, Nadine Ross. At the time the mission had ended badly and Nate and Rafe had escaped from the Panama prison believing Sam killed by the guards. After so many years, however, the latter returns to tell an incredible story.

He would have managed to escape from prison thanks to the help of a drug lord, but once he learned the story of Avery and the treasure hidden by the pirate, he would begin to “insist” with Sam to have a part. Sam would then be blackmailed, and asks Nate for help; but it is a big deception.

The two wander through the most different environments, from a villa in Italy to the Scottish highlands and up to Africa, in search of the complicated clues that Avery left centuries before for those who wanted to join his privileged thieving coven. Meanwhile the deception is revealed. Sam has always been in the pay of Rafe, and only turned to Nate because the two no longer knew which way to go in the search for the treasure.

Elena discovers that Nate lied to her (telling her he is engaged in a submarine recovery job) and joins him, putting him in front of his own morals and the choices he makes. It is up to Nate, once again but never like before, to understand what is really important to him and what is only useful for his pride and his personal ambition.

After several ups and downs they all come to Libertalia, the vaunted city-paradise of pirates, and discover a horrible truth. The buccaneers they all killed each othertrying that once more the word of a thief is worthless; and that only honesty, in the end, pays off. And Nate chooses to be honest with Elena, involving her in this latest adventure by going to rescue Sam, who chases the treasure to the end.

Will the adventures of Nathan Drake ever continue?

In a very stylish sequence The Goonies (and shot in the 2022 film), the final showdown between Nate and Rafe takes place inside an ancient pirate ship hidden in a cave. Of the enormous treasure crammed into it, Nate uses a pile hanging from a net to kill Rafe after a saber duel, with a retaliation really necessary.

Sam leaves with Sully, continuing his adventurous life; while Nate and Elena decide to start a family. We find them years later with a daughter, Cassie, which he has taken from both of them and seems eager to go on an adventure in the footsteps of his parents. But there will be time for this and more.

The gameplay of Uncharted it fully embraces its ambitious nature. While taking off from a classic adventure game with extensive TPS elements, Uncharted 4 it goes much further; as regards not only the action sequences but also atmospheres, settings, dialogues and attention to detail. The parts of the story intertwine perfectly with finely developed contexts and truly remarkable gameplay possibilities.

It is also experienced for the first time the open world in the section set in Africa, game mode that will then return in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and we will see in a much more developed version in The Last of Us Pt. IIanother masterpiece Naughty Dog. The experience is completed by elements of racing and driving, which see Nate and Sam driving motorboats, motorcycles and jeeps, in classic and engaging adventurous scenarios.

In short, the game represents state-of-the-art videogame excellence; and while not pretending to reach the philosophical articulations of a TLOU certainly makes its way through the titles of the last decade with its head held high. And it’s a pity that, for now at least, Naughty Dog has decided not to continue on this path, perhaps with the adventures of the young woman Cassie. But who knows, maybe in the future we will have some surprises.

