Tom Cruise: what was the reason for rejecting the role of Iron Man? – People – Culture

Since Marvel Studios began and superhero comics began their transition to the big screen, there have been actors who have been so linked to the brand that it is almost impossible to separate their faces from their characters. Such is the case of Robert Downey Jr., who managed to get the interpretation of Iron Man back in 2008.



However, before he could rise to the top of the movie world with his performance as ‘Tony Stark’, he was on the verge of not being cast in the show, due to Tom Cruise was intended to take the reins of the iconic super hero.

Despite this, the famous actor from ‘Mission: Impossible’ refused to star in ‘Stark’, but why did he do it? the artist himself managed to explain it in a couple of interviews he had for some American media.

It turns out that Marvel did not create its own movies, but gave the permissions of its characters to audiovisual companies so that they could make feature films. This dynamic continued from 1944, The year a comic book movie was first released in theaters: ‘Captain America’.

Now, after almost 70 years of giving up their permissions, Marvel representatives decided to make the leap to the big screen and, in 2004, they allied with ‘Paramount Pictures’ to start distribution. Kevin Fage was elected President of Production and the industry began to make millions of dollars from his films.

Returning to the ‘Iron Man’ theme, when the project began there were two attempts to take the first step in the cinema with the ‘Tony Stark’ story: one in the 90s with Tom Cruise leading the project and another in the early 2000s. Both were going to be financed by ’20 Century Fox’, but the initiatives did not prosper.

Why did Tom Cruise turn down the role?

The drama did not end in the 90s, because with the new installment of ‘Doctor Strange’ it began to be speculated that Cruise would take the role of Iron Man, but from another universe.

I just didn’t feel like it was going to work

That fell when the film was released and the false trailers that circulated on the internet with the actor’s face wearing the ‘Stark’ suit, began to fill with comments criticizing the misinformation they generated.

Now, Tom Cruise had already explained at the time that he did not take the role because he felt that it was not a character that suited him with his appearance and because the project did not completely convince him.

“They came to me at a certain time. But when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it should be done in a way that I know it will be something special. And as it lined up, I just didn’t feel like it was going to work.” mentioned the actor in an interview with ‘Men’s Health’.

And it is that according to some specialized portals, the actor did not take center stage because supposedly they were not going to give him a place in the direction of the tape. Something that is recurrent in Cruise in most of the films that he has starred in.

Similarly, Robert Downey Jr. He took the reins of the character and established himself as the protagonist of one of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema. At its premiere it managed to raise 600 million dollars with a budget of 140 million.

