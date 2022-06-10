Today’s ephemeris, June 10, 2022. What happened on June 10?

Check today’s ephemeris June 10, 2022 and find out who was born, who died and what happened throughout history on a day like today.







What happened on June 10?

1813/ The Cortes of Cádiz publish the Decree “Rules to keep writers the property of their works” by which the right of intellectual property is recognized.

1847/ The Law on Literary Property is published in Spain, developed by a royal order a month later, which established the mechanisms for its implementation and was a prelude to the Registry of Intellectual Property.

1907/ Auguste Lumiere presents color photography in Paris.

1924/ Giacomo Matteotti, deputy and general secretary of the Italian Socialist Party, is kidnapped and murdered by a fascist gang.

1931/ The efforts of the governor to stop the strike of the miners of Asturias fail with acts of sabotage and charges of the meritorious.

1935/ William Griffith and Bob Smith in Akron, Ohio (USA), create the Association of Alcoholics Anonymous, which currently operates in more than 150 countries around the world.

1940/ World War II: Italy enters the war as an ally of Germany.

1951/ Spain wins the roller hockey world championship by beating Portugal 4-3.

1967/ The Six Day War ends. Israel seizes Egyptian territory east of the Suez Canal, defeats the Jordanian Army, and occupies the Sinai Peninsula.

1982/ Los Angeles premiere of Steven Spielberg’s film “ET: The Extra Terrestrial”.

1987/ The first elections to the European Parliament are held in Spain, in which the PSOE is the most voted party, followed by AP, CDS and IU.

1989/ The tennis player Arancha Sánchez Vicario wins the Roland Garros tournament and becomes the first Spanish woman to win a Grand Slam.

1993/ Abdala ben Hussein, current King of Jordan, marries Rania Al Yasin.

1999/ NATO announces the end of bombing against Yugoslavia after 79 days of attacks. The UN authorizes the deployment of the international force for Kosovo (KFOR) and the creation of an interim administration for the territory.

2001/ The lifeless body of Leila Pahlavi, youngest daughter of the Shah of Iran and Farah Diba, is discovered in a London hotel in an apparent suicide.

2003/ Concepción Dancausa, of the Popular Party, is elected president of the Madrid Assembly against all odds due to the deliberate absence of the socialist deputies Eduardo Tamayo and Teresa Sáez.

2005/ A hundred children die in a school devastated by a mudslide in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang.

2007/ The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal wins his third consecutive title at Roland Garros.

>> Briton Lewis Hamilton wins his first Formula 1 race at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, Canada.

2008/ The countries of the European Union agree to extend the limits of the working day to a maximum of 65 hours per week.

2010/ Ethnic clashes between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks begin in Kyrgyzstan, causing more than 400 deaths and 375,000 displaced people in ten days.

2013/ The National High Court opens criminal proceedings in the case of Bankia’s preferred companies for fraud and misleading advertising.

2015/ Pope Francis approves a procedure to judge bishops in cases of pederasty.

2016/ The Spaniard Pablo Ibar is transferred from “death row” to a common prison north of Miami to await a new trial.

2018/ The Spanish journalist Soledad Gallego-Díaz assumes the direction of the newspaper “El País”.

2020/ The Spanish Congress endorses the Minimum Vital Income with the support of all parties and the abstention of Vox.

>> The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office closes the case of the murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme, after pointing out a deceased publicist as a suspect.

2021/ They find the body of six-year-old Olivia, who disappeared with her sister and father, a thousand meters deep off the coast of Tenerife.

What happened on June 10 in America?

1770/ The governor of Buenos Aires, Bucarell, orders the eviction of the British occupants of the Malvinas Islands, which Captain Juan de Madariaga achieves after a few days of fighting.

1829/ The interim Governor of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata creates the Political and Military Command of the Malvinas Islands.

1834/ President Luis José de Orbegozo promulgates the fourth Constitution of Peru.

1863/ French troops arrive in Mexico, in support of Maximilian I, and take the capital.

1971/ 120 students die in the “Corpus Christi Massacre”, in Mexico City, in a demonstration repressed by a paramilitary group identified by the name of Los Halcones.

1974/ Argentina celebrates for the first time the “Day of the Affirmation of Argentine Rights over the Malvinas”, through Law 20561 of November 14, 1973, which commemorates the designation of the first Argentine governor of the Islands, in 1829.

2009/ The National Autonomous University of Mexico wins the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

2014/ The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army guerrillas begin exploratory talks to open a peace process.

2015/ The Cuban writer Leonardo Padura is awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Letters.

2019/ Nicaragua releases 50 “political” prisoners with the new Amnesty Law, among them

the main leaders of the citizen protests of more than a year ago.

2021/ Emma Coronel, wife of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, pleads guilty before a US judge to having collaborated in her husband’s drug empire.

Who was born on June 10?

1819/ Gustave Courbet, French painter.

1841/ Henry Morton Stanley, American naturalized British explorer and journalist.

1906/ Jorge Icaza, Ecuadorian writer.

1921/ Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of England.

1922/ Judy Garland, American singer and actress.

1925/ James Salter, American writer.

1927/ Ladislao Kubala, former Spanish football player and coach of Hungarian origin.

1941/ José Antonio Ardanza, former president of the Basque Autonomous Government.

1951/ Alicia Giménez Bartlett, Spanish writer.

1953/ Andrés Trapiello García, Spanish writer.

1959/ Carlo Ancelotti, former soccer player and soccer coach.

1961/ Juan Fernando López Aguilar, Spanish politician.

1965/ Elizabeth Hurley, British actress.

1971/ María Soraya Saénz de Santamaría, Spanish politician.

1982/ Magdalena of Sweden, youngest daughter of the kings of Sweden.

1991/ Pol Espargaró, Spanish motorcycling driver.

1993/ Lola Gallardo, Spanish soccer player.

Who died on June 10?

1580/ Luis Vaz de Camões, Portuguese poet.

1894/ Federico de Madrazo, Spanish painter.

1926/ Antonio Gaudí, Spanish architect.

1981/ Santiago González Monzón, Spanish boxer.

1988/ Josep Tarradellas, Spanish politician.

2000/ Hafez al-Assad, Syrian president.

2004/ Ray Charles, American musician.

2005/ Pere Esteve, Catalan engineer and politician.

2008/ Guillermina Martínez Cabrejas, Mariemma, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

2011/ Bernhard Heisig, German painter.

2016/ Christina Grimmie, American singer.

2017/ María Mercedes Etchart Casuso, Spanish pioneer of women’s golf.

2018/ Mario Aguilar, Mexican bullfighter.

2020/ William Hale, American filmmaker.

>> Antonio González Orozco, Mexican muralist and plastic artist.

2021/ Tomás Llorens, Spanish historian and art critic.

Saints of June 10.