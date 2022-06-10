Tim Burton criticizes the decision to put nipples on Batman after leaving the saga: “Fuck you” – Movie News

The director has spoken about how complaints that his take on DC’s vigilante was too dark is now something to celebrate with the latest installment of Robert Pattinson’s character.

Batman and controversy translates to: nipples. Of all the film versions of the Dark Knight, there is a detail in one of them that is always discussed between laughter and horror: the suit of the DC vigilante from batmanforever Y batman and robin. In this installment on the character, played by Val Kilmer and George Clooney under the orders of director Joel Schumacher, the suit wore nipples. And now Tim Burton has criticized that design.

Director of Edward Scissorhands brought the Dark Knight to the big screen in Batman and its sequel batman returns. In both, Michael Keaton played BruceWayne. Burton’s saga is remembered as one of the best about the DC character along with Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but the director was criticized for his dark vision and left the franchise.

During an interview with EmpireBurton has spoken about the latest movie of the Gotham vigilante. batmandirected by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has received good reviews and has had a great acceptance among the public, but the director has compared how it is now extolled to be a dark version of the character when in his stage it was something negative.

“It’s fun to watch this now because all these memories come back to me: ‘It’s so dark.’ So it makes me laugh a little bit.”Burton says. Their batman returns experienced some resistance from Warner Bros. because of its tone and the studio did not want to continue with a third installment. After the departure of the director, Schumcaher became the new director and took a totally opposite direction. And that’s when the nipples came to the Bat-Man suit, something Burton criticizes.

I thought, ‘Wait a minute. Voucher. Wait. You complain about me. I’m too weird. And then you put nipples on the suit? Fuck you’. Really. So I think that’s why he doesn’t do a third movie.

Joseph Fernandez, the costume designer who put nipples on Batman’s suit, has explained the story behind this decision. Fernandez has explained in MEL which was inspired by Roman armor: “It wasn’t a fetish of mine, it was more based on Roman armor, like the centurions”.

“And, in the comics, it seems that the characters are naked with spray paint on them. The thing was about anatomy and I like to go beyond anatomy. I don’t know where my head was at that time, but it is what I remember. So I added nipples. I had no idea there were going to be so many comments about them.”

