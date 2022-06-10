Three simple and healthy recipes to eat on the beach or go on a picnic

High temperatures multiply our outdoor activities: excursions, concerts, outings to bars and restaurants, barbecues, celebrations, picnics, barbecues, meals on the beach… Many times you turn to restaurants to get out of trouble. However, some prefer to prepare and make their own menu.

You have to be very careful, because high temperatures favor the growth of bacteria in food. In summer, more than ever, it is essential to follow a few simple tips so that your foods be safe. Beyond maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding cross-contamination, not eating foods that contain raw eggs, and maintaining the cold chain, you have to make sure that your meals are nutritious.

Perfect recipes to eat on the beach or go on a picnic

If the idea is to bring food that will remain outdoors for several hours, the best option is to go through resistant productsThey are not easily damaged by heat. For example: fresh, firm vegetables (raw or cooked), chopped fruit, whole grains, pasta salad, beans, and trail mix.

The repertoire of recipes is more limited than if we stay at home. Still, specialists at the Harvard School of Public Health offer some simple and healthy recipe ideas.

Salad with watermelon and feta cheese

The first thing is to have the vinaigretteDirections: Combine one tablespoon of aged balsamic vinegar, three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and half a teaspoon of mayonnaise in a small bowl. And beat until a stable emulsion is obtained.

Then, get to work with the salad. Cut the watermelon into small pieces and mix with arugula or lettuce, to taste. The feta cheese is also cut into pieces. Mix everything, adding salt and pepper and the desired amount of vinaigrette.

Pasta by weight and with basil

These nutritionists also come up with some more elaborate recipes, like a pasta dish with fresh basil, corn and zucchini pesto, though it’s not all that complicated either.

The first thing is make the pesto: crush the garlic, the pine nuts, the basil, the Parmesan cheese and a little hot water. Salt is also added. Next, the kernels are cut from a large ear of fresh corn. Cook the pasta and sauté the zucchini in a pan until golden brown. Put everything in the bowl and mix. Finally, you have to add a cheese to taste (goat or mozzarella, for example). To finish off, a few leaves of fresh basil.

Penne with pistachio pesto and cherry tomatoes

Another pasta. In the crusher, are placed: pistachios, mint leaves, pecorino cheese and garlic. Little by little and progressively, olive oil is added and kept until everything is well mixed. On the other hand, cook the pasta. In this case, penne (wholemeal or not). When you have everything, mix it in a container. If necessary, these specialists explain that you can use a little water to dilute and combine everything well.

Much water

Often the focus is on the dishes and their nutritional value. But a very important part of the diet is often forgotten: the hydration. It is something very simple and within our reach. According to health authorities, the best option is Watereven when we do not feel thirsty, we must drink regularly.





