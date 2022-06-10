Thor: Love and Thunder – Melissa McCarthy denies being in the film despite photos from the set
Melissa McCarthy denied being in Thor: Love and Thunder despite appearing in photos from the Taika Waititi film set.
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During his last appearance at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Melissa McCarthy was questioned about her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Although the actress was photographed on the set of Taika Waititi’s film wearing the Hela (the villain of Thor: Ragnarok interpreted by Cate Blanchett), McCarthy he neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the project joking about the veracity of the image:
Fallon: “You look like you on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and my question is: is that you? Is this photo true? “
McCarthy: “I do not know… Do you know what it was? I went to my cousin Dawn’s wedding party. This is how you dress when you go to a wedding party. “
Fallon: “So you can’t confirm or deny that this …”
McCarthy: “Assuming it’s me. And if it’s me, it’s at Dawn’s house. He had a girlfriend. “
We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022will see in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.
SYNOPSIS
“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“
