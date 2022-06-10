Thor: Love and Thunder – Melissa McCarthy denies being in the film despite photos from the set

Melissa McCarthy denied being in Thor: Love and Thunder despite appearing in photos from the Taika Waititi film set.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During his last appearance at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Melissa McCarthy was questioned about her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Although the actress was photographed on the set of Taika Waititi’s film wearing the Hela (the villain of Thor: Ragnarok interpreted by Cate Blanchett), McCarthy he neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the project joking about the veracity of the image: