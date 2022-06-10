This was the fight between Jair Bolsonaro and Mark Ruffalo on Twitter

One of these nonconformists is the actor Mark Ruffalowho used his Twitter account to send a message to the president of his country: “Dear Joe Biden: the man you are meeting with today [en referencia a Bolsonaro] he does not respect democracy and constantly threatens a coup d’état. As the hearings begin on 6/1, remember to side with democracy.” Below that message, the photo of a truck that circulates these days on the streets of Los Angeles with the following phrase: “Don’t trust Bolsonaro.”

The Brazilian president’s response was not long in coming.

“Dear Mark Ruffles, don’t worry! I’m sure you’ve never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you that it’s nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize: “AHGFRR”. Read it and you’ll find that it doesn’t I only respect it, but I protect the rule of law in Brazil,” the president wrote.

https://twitter.com/jairbolsonaro/status/1535057765634560000 – Dear Mark Ruffles, calm down! I’m sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it’s nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize:”AHGFRR”. Read it and you’ll find out I’m not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil’s rule of law. https://t.co/djBbccMAPX — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 10, 2022

Hours before, Jair Bolsonaro committed himself in the Summit of the Americas —the second organized by the United States in its history— to leave its government peacefully and democratically, always respecting Brazilian laws.

“I came for democracy and I am clear that when I leave the government, it will also be democratically,” said the Brazilian president in front of Joe Biden.

In addition, he assured that during his administration various actions have been carried out to protect the Amazon jungleContrary to what many environmental organizations have denounced.

“Sometimes we feel threats to sovereignty in that region of the country [la Amazonia]but Brazil preserves its territory very well,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro’s statements about the environmental preservation They do not agree with the criticism that their government has received for the deforestation of this tropical area. On May 3, the Brazilian president asked the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio “to keep his mouth shut”, after the protagonist of Titanic criticized him for his inaction in the face of the deforestation of the Amazon.