This is the new private jet of Kim Kardashian valued at 150 M$

150 million dollars is what it has cost kim kardashian your new aerial toy. One year Kim’s private jet has been hard to get, as the influencer wanted a minimalist earth-toned customization.

read also

Up to 18 passengers can accommodate the “Kim Air”. Kim’s jet is the G650ER™ model, which, according to the firm, has the title of being the fastest aircraft in aviation business. In the list of famous owners of this vehicle is the billionaire from amazonJeff Bezos.