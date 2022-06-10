This is the new private jet of Kim Kardashian valued at 150 M$
Kim Kardashian already has in her possession her new private jet valued at 150 million dollars
150 million dollars is what it has cost kim kardashian your new aerial toy. One year Kim’s private jet has been hard to get, as the influencer wanted a minimalist earth-toned customization.
Up to 18 passengers can accommodate the “Kim Air”. Kim’s jet is the G650ER™ model, which, according to the firm, has the title of being the fastest aircraft in aviation business. In the list of famous owners of this vehicle is the billionaire from amazonJeff Bezos.
