This is the mansion where Amber Heard lived during the trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard stayed in a luxury mansion $22,500 a month in Virginia, during the libel trial against Johnny Depp.

Despite paying for the house 13 thousand square feet throughout the trial, the 36-year-old woman says she cannot pay the more than 8 million dollars she owes her ex-husband after a jury found she defamed him.

to the actress Depp was ordered to pay58, a total of 10 million dollars, while the actor was found guilty of one of the three charges for which he had been accused by his ex-wife and must pay 2 million in compensation.

Doing addition and subtraction, Heard will have to pay Depp a little more than eight million dollars.

The jury’s decision was given the week before, and after that Depp assured that he wanted to clean his image for his children.

However, things do not seem to have calmed down: Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredhoftclaimed that his client could not afford to pay Depp “at all” and revealed that they intend to appeal the verdict.

The mansion inhabited by Heard

The house has eight bedrooms and also has a tennis court, a cinema and a spaand some witnesses claimed to have seen the actress on the property with her sister, Whitney, her daughter Oonagh Paige and with her private security team, assured the Daily Mail.