This is the exercise routine that the Kardashians do

A good one Exercise routine cardio is key to keeping the body healthy and sisters kardashian they know. The reason is as simple as aerobic physical work keeps the heart, lungs, blood vessels and muscles working optimally.

Along with a balanced diet and good water intake, cardio exercise is perfect for maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle. The best known ways to practice it is fast walking or cycling, whether stationary or not.

Here we bring you the routine of the most up-to-date socialites, businesswomen and models regarding the best resources to look beautiful and incredible: The sisters kardashian.

Kim was always the most diligent of the sisters and she still is: she has two personal trainers to work on her body. Font. Glamor

The most fit of the kardashian: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and all their tricks!

Khloe, Kourtney and Kim kardashian They are the older sisters of the clan and, in addition to being super close, they have been training together for some time.

Their personal trainer, Amanda Lee, assures that it is not about spending the whole day in the gym doing routines that are too long, but that the secret of the three sisters’ great bodies has to do with the trick of working with hits.

Khloé completely changed her body in a few years and in front of the cameras. Font. Instagram @khloékardashian

The cardio routine of kardashian: infallible

In this way, Lee confessed in an interview to an American medium, that the sisters work with an interval training routine. The one who has the hardest time training for long periods of time is Kim and, based on this requirement, the coach put together a way of working that does not involve wasting too much time.

Therefore, the Exercise routine of the kardashian consists of a period of intense work time combined with active breaks.

These “breaks” are not about total inactivity, but about moderate-intensity exercise. This allows the body to continue working and firming up, in addition to general aerobic exercise.

As for Kim kardashianthe instructor was a schoolmate of the oldest of the sisters kardashian, but she also alternates her training with Melissa Alcantara, a personal trainer she met through Instagram.

The half sphere sometimes replaces the boo or step because the sisters kardashian they get bored fast. Font. Instagram @Kourtneykardash

The truth is that the biggest trick is to make hits and how do they do it? With boo and exercise bike. It is a method as fast as it is effective. The boo is a special step for training and burning calories. With simple exercises the heart accelerates, while the muscles are toned and strengthened. The result is fat loss.

As for the fixed or stationary bicycle, the three sisters practice it equally and in the same way: for short periods of time because the secret is the springs.

They are those periods where the intensity increases for 15 seconds, and then rest at a moderate activity level for about 10 minutes. Then 45 seconds of sprint with 15 minutes of active rest. And so for about 45 minutes. It’s the perfect way to stay fit, burn calories and reduce time spent training.

Of course, this must be regulated by a professional, but you can start at home with some advice and put it into practice, increasing the effort as you get used to it. Do you dare to do the Exercise routine cardio of the kardashian?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you always make the professional consultation and be safe.