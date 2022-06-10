this is how it was when Salma Hayek avoided succumbing to botox

Past a certain age, the faces of many Hollywood stars, men and women alike, are more the work of their plastic surgeons than the genetic heritage passed down to them by their parents. That movie mecca’s unhealthy obsession with staying forever young has led celebrities like Nicole Kidman either Courtney Cox to recognize that they lost their way blinded by the supposed miracles of Botox before realizing that they could hardly move the muscles of their faces.

Has Salma Hayek used Botox?

However, there is an actress who has not been seen in that situation: the Mexican salma Hayekwho is part of the small group of artists —in which they also militate Rachel Weiss Y Kate Winslet— who is radically opposed to infiltrations and other injections.

But swimming against the tide isn’t always easy, so the interpreter of ‘Frida Kahlo’ has developed a kind of mantra that she repeats when her will power begins to waver.

“When you start daydreaming and thinking, ‘Maybe I should get some of that Botox thing, which I’m so against…’ but then I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Maybe you should get some sleep. more and exercise and be healthier and maybe that would have the same effect as a couple of Botox injections.

This is how the beautiful Mexican explained to the publication rhapsody before specifying —vocalizing only the words— which would be the first ‘vices’ that he should give up: alcohol and tobacco. “That’s what I hold on to. I can always make an effort to be healthier.”

The stoicism with which Salma faces her birthday, wasting grace and elegance, has a lot to do with the fact that she has never felt so demanded and valued in the film industry, a situation that defies the cliché that women become invisible to the direct from a certain age.

Salma Hayek talks about her experience of almost using botox

In reality, the Mexican actress wanted to experience what it would take to get injections of lips and cheekbones and Botox injections like the ones her character, a top executive in the cosmetics industry, would often use.

“I was very excited because I had never done anything like it. She wanted to see what was happening », she confessed in statements to the portal Entertainment Tonight.

Finally, her next film project, for which she needed to appear devastated in front of the camera without makeup or hairdressing, prevented her from taking that step because she could not have any remains of the infiltrations and had to settle for a wig and false teeth.