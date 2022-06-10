This is how it ‘takes advantage’ of the investment in a US refinery made at the beginning of the pandemic – El Financiero

Charles Slim and his family are pocketing the proceeds from his increased share in a oil refinery American during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate Capital Control, the family’s investment vehicle, has sold about $358 million of PBF Energy this year, cutting its stake in the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company in half, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last week, he sold $90 million worth of shares, leaving the Slims with a 9.7 percent stake worth about $500 million.

Slim and his family spent around $60 million buying shares of PBF Energy in 2020, mostly after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shares of the company have risen more than 600 percent since plummeting immediately after the start of the pandemic, as demand for gasoline has rebounded and the war in Ukraine has disrupted global supplies of refined fuels. First-quarter revenue rose 58 percent to $91 million from a year earlier, PBF Energy reported in April.

Slim’s wealth

Slim, 82, is the 12th richest person in the world, with a fortune of $76.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of her wealth comes from the telecom giant America Movil. The Mexican and his family first invested in PBF Energy in 2017 and remain among the company’s largest shareholders along with BlackRock.

The Slims’ investments

Arthur Elijah, a spokesman and Slim’s son-in-law, declined to comment on the share sale. He previously said that they view share purchases “purely as an investment,” very different from the family’s operations.

A PBF Energy representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Slim and his family also own a significant stake in the pipeline operator PBF Logistics. They spent about $6 million in 2020 buying shares of the company, spun off from PBF Energy in 2014. Its shares have risen 87 percent since the beginning of last year.