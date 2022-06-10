They reveal what there is between Johnny Depp and his lawyer after intense rumors of romance

In the midst of the intense trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which terrifying details of their marriage have come to light and It was even revealed why the actor does not look his ex-partner in the eyethere is something else that is attracting attention and it has to do with Camille Vasquezthe actor’s lawyer.

And it is that in various media and on social networks it was speculated that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and his legal defender They could have something more than a work relationship, since the fans do not let themselves manifest when they see the displays of affection between them, highlighting the hugs and physical contact.

That is why the law specialist herself has faced questions about the relationship that binds her to the interpreter and once and for all what many thought was uncovered and it has to do with her sentimental status, so the doubts were cleared, since she has always stressed that her closeness is merely as her defender.

According to TMZ, this alleged romance is mere speculation, since the lawyer would have a partner. It is also detailed that the lawyer is in a serious relationship with a British man who works in real estate. Camille and her boyfriend have been in a formal relationship for several months now.

According to HELLO! magazine, Camille is originally from Los Angeles, is about to turn 37, and studied at the University of Southern California, graduating in 2006 with top honors.

In addition, according to the website of the law firm hired by the actor, which also includes Ben Chew, Stephanie Calnan, Andrew Crawford, Rebecca McDowell Lecaroz, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers and Samuel Moniz, Vázquez specializes in defamation lawsuits and employment accusations.

