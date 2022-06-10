They modernize the documentary heritage – Latest News from Guatemala

In the National Newspaper Library of Guatemala Clemente Marroquín Rojas advances technologically to protect more than 200 years of history.

This enclosure is the source of historical and cultural wealth for the countrysince you can find monographs, magazines, bulletins and periodicals from Guatemala since 1822. There is also a historical review of journalism since 1729.

Since February of this year, at the entrance to the site, two collaborators have been digitizing the Valenzuela Collection, as part of the modernization work.

New consultation room

Currently, the authorities of the National Newspaper Library are advancing in the updating stage of the new reference room, to provide users, they indicate, access to documents in digital format.

“We are in the process of acquiring all the necessary equipment and materials so that in the future everyone can consult the documentation here, as well as expanding the spaces with special shelves, since newspapers continue to be received daily,” said Olga Xicará, technical advisor.

Two professionals, with modern and specialized machines, are in charge of digitizing the Valenzuela Collection.

Work has begun with the Gilberto Valenzuela collection, which has newspapers from approximately 1800 to 1950, from various departments, and there are no copies in other institutions. “This is done with the aim that all users, over time, consult digitally,” said Xicará.

“We want to provide more up-to-date and immediate access to information to the user. For this reason, the modernization of the Newspaper Library is sought, as well as the preservation of physical documents.” Olga Xicara adviser

Alejandro Barrios, from the institution’s IT department, explained the entire complex and detailed process of the Valenzuela Collection’s pilot plan, from its physical conservation procedure, to its digital one, which is a 500-year preservation, due to to technological variations that will occur over time.