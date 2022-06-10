They ask that they let Pokémon Scarlet and Purple play before a child suffering from cancer and The Pokémon Company has responded

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more recently confirmed news for the long-awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. The second trailer that The Pokémon Company has shared has confirmed that the game will launch on November 18th of 2022 and has shown new Pokémon that we detail here and also new characters. Apart from this, a Dual Edition has been confirmed that includes both versions (Scarlet and Purple) + a steelbook.

The information that we bring you today focuses on a very particular case reported by the pediatric oncologist Erica C Kaye. He shares that his patient is a boy who unfortunately suffers from an unspecified type of cancer and has asked his followers to spread the story to see if The Pokémon Company allows them to have the little boy try it before its premiere, because he thinks he does not will be able to live until November.

The vice president of technology for Pokémon, Eric Neustadter, has replied that he will do everything he can to make it so. He hopes that the little one can try even a version in development. We leave you with his message:

I’m so sorry to hear about your patient. I don’t know if we can get him the game but I absolutely want to make something happen for him. Please DM me your contact information. — Eric Neustadter (e) (@thevowel) June 9, 2022

What do you think? Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, with Spain being the region in which it is inspired. You have our full coverage of its premiere here.

