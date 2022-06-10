These stars share their talents between acting and film directing

Many actors seamlessly transitioned from being in front of the camera to being behind it, but it wasn’t always as easy as it seemed. While making her directorial debut in 2019 for “Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde continues her experience with “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh and Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles, set for release in September 2019. 2022.

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington has directed four films, beginning with 2002’s “Antwone Fisher,” followed by 2007’s “The Great Debaters,” 2016’s “Fences,” and 2021’s “A Journal for Jordan,” starring Michael B. Jordan.

Another colleague who savors the sweetness of management is George Clooney. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star has directed and starred in six of his eight films: “Leatherheads,” “Monuments Men,” “The Midnight Sky,” “The Ides of March” and his directorial debut, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” ”.

Ben Affleck won an Oscar for “Best Picture”

The actor who plays Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon Favreau, has become best known as the man behind the camera on “Elf,” “Iron Man,” “Swingers” and “The Lion King.” For his part, Ben Affleck made his directorial debut with “Gone Baby Gone.” Since then, he has made “The Town,” “Live By Night” and “Argo,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2012.

Bradley Cooper became a triple threat with the 2018 remake of “A Star is Born,” a film he directed, wrote and starred in alongside Lady Gaga. The star plans to do all three again with his follow-up, 2023’s “Maestro,” which tells the story of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Finally we have Angelina Jolie. After making her directorial debut with the 2007 documentary “A Place in Time,” the “Eternals” actress went on to direct the narrative films “Unbroken,” “First They Killed My Father,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey” and “By the Sea,” which she also starred in with ex-husband Brad Pitt.