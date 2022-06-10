The trainer of the Kardashians shares the exercise routines that keep them in shape

The incredible body of the Kardashians is maintained thanks to their exercise routine, their good nutrition and the aesthetic treatments they undergo.

However, Amanda Lee, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian’s personal trainer, assures that the most important thing to enjoy a fit body is exercise and a balanced diet.

In addition, he revealed how he put together the routine that the three sisters undergo. So since Kim doesn’t like to spend too much time in the gym, she came up with a way to work out that didn’t require much of her time.

So the secret in the exercise routine of the three sisters is to work in intervals, that is, they carry out intense periods of exercise together with active breaks.

These “breaks” do not imply complete inactivity, but moderate intensity exercises that allow the body to continue working while toning it.

Regarding Kim Kardashian, the instructor explained that she alternates her training with the personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who she got to know through Instagram.

The exercises that the Kardashian sisters perform the most are the Laskowski and the stationary bicycle. The Laskowski is an exercise that makes use of a special step, effective for the legs and buttocks.

While with the stationary bicycle they perform sprints with interspersed periods of high and low intensity. They start with 15 seconds of high intensity, then do 10 minutes of moderate activity. They then do another 45-second high-level sprint, with 15 minutes of active rest. And so on until reaching 45 minutes of training

With these exercises they accelerate circulation, while toning and strengthening their muscles, resulting in fat loss.