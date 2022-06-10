The Tom Cruise movie I’m hoping for a sequel to after the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

what of Top Gun: Maverick it is being spectacular and few of us predicted to what extent the film would be the commercial hit that it is and the boost it means for the film industry. The lost sequel to the 1986 classic broke into the worldwide box office in late May, sparking a sonic boom with collections that lately only touches the superhero movies. But the return of Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is not only killing it financially, but has received rave reviews and it is very popular with the public.

All agree in pointing out its nature of blockbuster with history and emotion that goes beyond cheap nostalgia to recover the cinema that was made before. And everyone also agrees that Cruise is one of Hollywood’s last classic stars. If she doesn’t the last. Faced with this tremendous triumph of cinema, which has once again placed the actor at (literally) the highest, earning him the best premiere of his entire career, one wonders what other past projects could be brought back for a sequel. And for my proposal number 1 you don’t have to go far back: edge of tomorrow.

Posters for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures) and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Cruise’s public image has not always been positive. The actor rose to fame in the 1980s with movies like Risky Business, The key to success, Cocktail, Thunder days either Top Gun (Idols of the air), and from then on he simply became one of the most famous actors in history, chaining one success after another in the cinema and receiving three Oscar nominations (the last one in 1999, for Magnolia). At the same time, her private life and her love relationships (Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Katie Holmes) was a perennial theme in the magazines, leading to an overexposure between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the new millennium that ended up taking its toll.

His reputation with the public deteriorated as a result of his association with Scientology and based on interviews in which he acted strangely and seemed to have lost his way, like the time he climbed on Oprah’s couch to proclaim his love for Katie. Holmes or that fit of laughter during another interview with David Letterman, which inspired Christian Bale to create his character from American Psycho, the psychopathic serial killer Patrick Bateman. Not to mention when he said that he was going to eat the placenta of his daughter Suri, born in 2006 (although she denied it as a joke shortly after), which made rivers of ink run. Whatever it is, Tom Cruise is always newsAnd at the time, it wasn’t news for the best of reasons.

What happened then? Cruise began to regulate his public appearances more and give fewer interviews in an attempt to recover that halo of mystery and inaccessibility of true Hollywood stars. We do not know if Cruise is still the same as then, but he has taken care not to show it to us. and he has done focusing exclusively on one thing, what matters most to him: cinema.

And when I say “cinema” I mean cinema-cinema, the classic experience in theaters. Because Cruise is an avid supporter of the Seventh Art in its most traditional form and has already promised that he will never make a streaming movie. His commitment to cinema on the big screen has been clearly seen in all his premieres over the last 15 years, action blockbusters in which he is the undisputed star, where he has stood out by doing his own risk scenes, setting the bar every higher and higher and curling the loop of madness with each film, and where he also always reserves a producer role to maintain creative control of his career. And of his life. Although he has had failures (the debacle of The Mummy and the frustrated Dark Universe), his career has been consistently successful, with 1 numbers in five different decades and the continued success of the saga Mission Impossible, where he plays agent Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. (© 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.)

With the new installments of ME scheduled for 2023 and 2024, it is worth focusing on one of the films that, between Ethan Hunt’s mission and mission, reminded us why Cruise is one of the best, if not the best action actor in Hollywood. Thus we arrive at edge of tomorrowscience fiction action thriller directed by Doug Liman (jumper) which premiered in 2014 to excellent reviews, becoming one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. The film is based on the idea of classic time loop Caught in time to give it an original twist in which a soldier (Cruise) fighting the alien invasion relives the same day of battle over and over again, as the day resets every time he dies, and he must use that experience to figure out how to stop the attack.

Accompanied by a Emily Blunt in top form, with a pacing that grabs and won’t let go, wit and a sense of humor, top-notch visual effects and truly mind-blowing action scenes, edge of tomorrow liked it a lot, but it was not the expected box office success. The film had gone through notorious problems during its production, with a shoot that took longer than expected and constant reshoots, but the result did not reflect the arduous nature of its creative process, quite the opposite. edge of tomorrow is an impeccable film in the tradition of Spielberg’s Minority reportY another example, before Top Gun: Maverickfrom blockbuster that offers everything: class action, spectacle and emotion.

The film accomplished a feat: a film about the concept of repetition that is not repetitive, thanks to a story that constantly reinvents itself, keeping our attention and not giving a second of truce since its impressive start. In it you can see an absolute balance between intelligent science fiction and the best action cinema, demonstrating that popcorn cinema and quality do not have to be at odds, one of the maxims of Cruise’s career. But as he said, the numbers did not accompany, with just 350 million euros raised worldwide (370.54 million dollars, BoxOfficeMojo), a good number, but not enough to consider it a blockbuster, especially considering its high production cost (almost 180 million). This was blamed on an ineffective marketing campaign and, curiously, on its title, which was branded as generic and later changed to the much more catchy (and literal) Live Die Repeatwhich had been the slogan in the promotion.

Despite the box office disappointment, edge of tomorrow gained a legion of fans it didn’t take long for it to receive the cult film label. Shortly after, Christopher McQuarrie (head writer and one of the architects of Mission Impossible) and Cruise made their intentions to make a sequel clear. The project began to move, but it did so very slowly. In later years, Liman confirmed again and again that the second part was underway. In 2016 he assured that it was going to be better than the first and described it as a sequel that is at the same time a prequel. In 2017 they officially announced the title: Live Die Repeat and Repeat. And in 2019, the director confirmed that the script was finished after several rewrites. However, the project stalled after continual delays and then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Between that and an estimated budget that was again too high, the future of the sequel was once again in doubt. In February 2022, it was revealed that Warner had been developing a spin-off in the form of a series for HBO Max for some time, but nothing has been heard since then, which for many put the final nail in the coffin.

It would be a shame if edge of tomorroweither Live Die Repeat if you prefer, you remain unexplored the enormous potential of your ideas and your universe. In 2022, this science fiction gem will be 8 years old and this time has only served to establish it as one of the best action blockbusters in recent cinema. The film gave us a very human hero in Cruise, contributing to his relaunch after that strange stage, and elevated Blunt as one of our favorite actresses, embodying with strength and charisma a forceful heroine that we want to see again in action. But above all, It showed that we can demand more from these types of films.

Saving distances, edge of tomorrow supposed, like Top Gun: Maverick, the experience block buster complete, a film that does not feel like a marketing product, but like cinema, with capital letters. Given the current panorama of cinema, in which streaming prevails and blockbusters are the only ones that attract the public en masse, we need more movies like these, that remind us why we go back to the dark of the theaters, something that Cruise seems to have the key to. I cross my fingers that the supersonic success of his latest work will serve to resurrect the sequel to edge of tomorrowa lost project that today more than ever is worth rediscovering.

Edge of Tomorrow is available from the HBO Max catalog and to buy and rent digitally through Amazon, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Microsoft.

