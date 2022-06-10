The Talk SLAMS Natalie Morales Kourtney Kardashian for complaining about producer changes on Hulu show

Host Natalie Morales has criticized Kourtney Kardashian for complaining about the changes made to Hulu’s family show.

The 43-year-old reality star called the show’s producers after watching the latest episode of The Kardashians.

On Friday’s broadcast of The Talk, the hosts discussed the latest drama involving the famous family’s new reality show.

They were asked to share their feelings about Kourtney criticizing the producers for how they changed her plot in the last episode.

Eventually, Natalie, 50, didn’t understand what the big deal was.

He said one of the reasons these types of shows are so popular is because they have been tweaked to make things even more dramatic than they could have been in the first place.

“That’s not why people love to watch [reality shows]”She asked.

Natalie continued: “They want the drama, they want to see – this is some kind of secret sauce from these reality shows, right?

“Some have been worn, others have been scripted, without necessarily saying so”.

The TV personality added: “But, you know, that’s what they get paid for. And they were paid very well for it ”.

Co-host Amanda Kloots agreed with her, saying, “I think that’s a great point.

“To reiterate it again, reality television is not always reality.

“And the editors are great, so talented and they can really do whatever they want with a storyline.”

However, Amanda felt it was important for Kourtney to get things off her chest if she felt it was necessary to do so.

“I think it’s always important, especially when you’re a celebrity in the public eye, to speak your truth,” the host said.

She added, “So if that’s her truth, and she felt she needed to point it out, good for her.”

Earlier this week, a distraught Kourtney begged Hulu executives to show her “fairytale romance” with her husband Travis Barker instead of the drama surrounding her ex Scott Disick.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke to her friend Steph Shepherd, 32, about the “best time ever” since her engagement to Travis, 46.

However, the mother of three revealed that she was unhappy with how the Hulu episode was edited, particularly with the attention the producers had chosen to place on Scott’s absence.

Her 39-year-old ex and the three children they share were not invited to the post-engagement celebration with the rest of the family

“We looked at the changes and we are so annoyed,” he began.

“Editors or whoever is like, ‘Let’s get Kourtney, she’s the one to be the drama.'”

In a confessional, Poosh’s founder shared more about who decides what makes the cut and what doesn’t.

“While filming our show, we’re all executive producers, so we can see the show cuts and give episode notes and make sure our stories are told.”

He continued: “I’m in one of the best places I’ve been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

The new Mrs. Barker has also set the record straight about the fallout from the insult of Scott’s invitation.

She told Steph, “That night I wasn’t like, ‘God they’re all so fucked up for bringing this up’, because it wasn’t part of the night.

“It was like two seconds of the night.”

Kourtney added: “I didn’t even remember until I saw the cut of the episode.

“I wish they would take him out, put him in the next episode and give us our respect. Let’s take our moment ”.

