The story that nobody wanted to publish and became an HBO hit: “The time traveler’s wife”

audrey niffenegger

audrey niffenegger is an American writer (as well as a plastic artist, illustrator and academic) who has achieved recognition for the audiovisual adaptations of her first novel “The time traveler’s wife the story of a man who has a genetic disorder that allows him to explore different eras and ages of the people around him.

The book published in 2003 also explores the love beyond superfluous infatuation, the loss of loved ones and free will to make important decisions.

For Audrey, the experience with her book was frustrating at first, as she sent it to different publishers in order to publish her first novel. However, none of them paid any attention to him.

One such firm, to which Niffenegger sent his manuscripts unsolicited, was MacAdam/Cage, a small San Francisco publisher. There, someone finally read it, liked it and, after a copyright auction, decided to publish the novel.

A week after appearing in bookstores, he joined the book club of a local television show called “Today,” buoyed by critical acclaim, including Scott Turow (a bestselling author of law novels, a friend of the family) and suddenly it was on the best-seller lists of the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and Publishers Weekly.

audrey niffenegger

Readers expressed that what they liked most about the story was the development of the unconventional relationship between the main couple and the quantum leaps that offer a kaleidoscope of possibilities to the story.

Although the novel was criticized for being a very melodramatic work, that did not prevent it from being awarded by the “Exclusive Books Boeke Prize” and the “British Book Award”.

As of March 2009, it has sold two and a half million copies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The novel is written in the first person, each character has a voice and is played by Henry DeTamble a librarian who lives with his wife. Henry has a genetic problem called chronodisplacement, which causes him to make involuntary trips through time. Being unable to control his jumps, he realizes that many of his trips They have to do with your subconscious.

Henry has the need to look for alternatives, such as pills that help him control the problem of time displacement, when he travels to the past, he realizes that physical exercise stops the jumps to the future, to which, curiously, he always arrives naked.

On one of his trips he meets his wife Clare; first, when she was barely six years old, then when she was a teenager and finally when she is already an adult.

During his first adventure, Henry gives the girl Claire a sheet with the dates of when he will return, this in order that she wear clothes and don’t walk naked. In adolescence he will help Clare with a young man who tried to molest her, while in the future he sees her when she is old.

audrey niffenegger

When they decide to marry, Clare is unable to have Henry’s children due to genetics, so he decides to have a vasectomy. But that doesn’t stop a version of Henry from the past from getting his wife pregnant.

Before knowing what will happen to his daughter, he travels to the future and meets her. At that moment, Henry’s daughter tells him that on his fifth birthday he will die.

Having heard this prophecy, Henry jumps back in time once more and arrives at a garage where he is freezing from the cold until he is hypothermic and when he goes back in time he must have his feet amputated.

The last time he travels is when he jumps in time and is accidentally shot by Clare’s brother.

After lengthy negotiations (including names like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, David Fincher and Gus Van Sant), its film version was released in August 2009. The film, written by Bruce Joel Rubin and directed by Robert Schwentke , was a financial and box office success, but not critically so. The New York Times commentator described it as “a sometimes ridiculous, clumsy, unsatisfying, and bitterly melodramatic adaptation.”

Now, it premiered on the HBO plus streaming platform with Rose Leslie as Clare and Theo James as Henry, directed by Scotsman Steven Moffat.

KEEP READING:

Books where the character is the sea

The untold fight that twisted the fate of Julius Caesar: how is the novel that gets into the intimacy of the Roman dictator

From mouth to mouth: the ancient sweetness of the Ladino language returns in the stories of Myriam Moscona recommended by the Spanish Menchu ​​Gutiérrez