The society of politicians forced to use social tricks in order not to disappear

This is the story of the president of the United States of America. Indeed, no: it is the story of the president of the Emilia-Romagna region and the mayor of Bologna. Indeed, no: it is the story of any influencer.

But, my twenty-five readers will say, are you therefore telling us that the three politicians listed are just any influencers? No, that is, yes (of course they are, we are all aspiring influencers), but I really want to tell you the story of any influencer, of those paid by companies to tell how good these diet drinks or other seven-star hotels are.

One day the influencer is in a bad mood: his stories make few views. He has tried all the tricks that generally attract audiences. The cuddly dog. The photogenic vacation spots. The painful monologues about some family drama, real or imaginary, childhood trauma, real or imaginary, health problem, real or imaginary. Nothing – views don’t grow. When the soul of commerce was not so widespread, a boutique would have made special offers to solve the deadlock: discounts, sales, convenience.

What does a wise influencer do today to attract customers? The home tour. What is the home tour? The reasoning itself says it: a guided tour of his home. Have his followers never seen her? Let alone: ​​they see it every day, as the background of a bit of everything, painful monologues and a cuddly dog ​​included. But usually, it doesn’t say “home tour”.

The legend says that PT Barnum, who in addition to having invented the circus invented our age, found himself with an unsaleable batch of white salmon, sold it with the label that ensured its preciousness and exclusivity: guaranteed not to turn pink. Labeled ‘home tour’, the house is a white salmon: the uncharted place that crowds flock to click.

What’s the moral of this story? That the public is stupid? Sure, but that’s not all. That the internet is a jungle and you can never relax? Of course, and not just for the dishwasher tablet vendor to whom the detergent company entrusts their product only because they know people want to see their cuddly dog ​​and guided tour of the apartment: come for domestic bliss, stay for the sponsor.

The other night Joe Biden went as a guest of Jimmy Kimmel, the Californian branch of that industry that is late night comedy programs on American general TV. In the not very exciting interview, at a certain point Biden said the thing that in the history of the world all politicians who believe they deserve more consensus than they have, from Renzi on up, have said: we have a communication problem.

It was false, but it was true (as, moreover, Biden’s lack of communication showed in that interview). It was true for many reasons, which I will summarize in: De Mita.

The day Ciriaco De Mita died, I found myself by chance presenting the book by Filippo Ceccarelli, “Lì inside” (Feltrinelli). I asked him: do you see De Mita on Instagram? It was a rhetorical question: the past forty years are actually four hundred, and every time we pretend to regret Aldo Moro dressed as an office on the beach, we pretend not to know that the retrospective “ah, what a serious person” would become merciless memes at the present time. : think that pork we could make of a photo of Di Maio on the beach with a tie.

We are in a blender for which there is no doctrine, because this time here has never existed before, because these tools here no one has the manual to use them (even though companies continue to make consultancy contracts to people who promise them to reveal the tricks to make them perform at their best: the Wanna Brands of this century are the consultants for social media).

And therefore, Bologna. The other day a double of Bono appears in the city, intended as the singer of U2. He is Serbian, he has a group with which he covers U2, his name is Pavel Sfera. He looks like Bono as I look like Liz Taylor. He takes a picture with a bartender, and the present does its job.

The blender consists of two main elements. One is the average distraction. We browse the social networks (but also the newspapers, but also the books, but also the contracts to be signed) with the attention of goldfish: ah, it says it’s Bono, it will be Bono, I can’t bother to notice that obviously not and he.

The other element is that the consultant you pay to tell you what works on social media tells you that you have to post five times a day. That’s why Beyoncé, who has posted twice in the last three months, has 262 million followers: because the rules of the consultants you pay work, yes. You’re not Beyoncé, the consultant tells you, so you have to bombard your followers with gimmicks, information, nonsense, gestures that show you think about them. And therefore: Bono.

This is why Stefano Bonaccini and Matteo Lepore both post their enthusiasm for Bono’s presence in the city. Because they looked at the photo with the attention they give to wives when they ask which of two identical little black dresses suits them best. And why they have to post five times a day. Can you see, Forlani, having to invent five bullshit a day, and if he can’t go to Pippo Baudo and tell him “we have a communication problem”?