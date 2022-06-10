The soap opera in which Evaluna Montaner appeared that nobody remembers and shows her great transformation – Publimetro Chile

Evaluate Montaner She is one of the most recognized artists of the moment and few know her old career as an actress of soap operas and even movies.

The daughter of Ricardo Montaner She has conquered the stages with her melodious voice, becoming one of the most famous singers together with her husband. Camilo, with whom he conquers hearts with his themes and his loving relationship.

Evaluna Montaner and her roles on television

to their 24 years became the mother of Indigo and some of her fans have made her facet as an actress known with a video, which began from her 14 years.

In 2010 he appeared in the youth telenovela ‘grachi’ where he gave life to Melanie Esquivel, sister of the main character.

Also, he could be seen later in the movie ‘Two crazy women on the run’ beside Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Over the years, the interpreter began to merge singing with acting and could be seen as the protagonist in the American-Italian youth soap opera ‘Club 57′, where he gave life to Eva Maria Garcia.

For the Eva production, it was a science and math lover who was trapped in 1957 with her brother Rubén (played by Sebastian Silva).

Eva Luna not only did she shine for her performance, but also for her talent as a singer when performing songs in Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

his transformation has left more than one amazed and many did not know her talent as an actress.

“Until today I realized that it was Evaluna”, “Is that Evaluna or what?”, “I just realized that Evaluna was in Grachi”, “I was amazed, I didn’t know it was her”, they commented.

Despite her great talent in front of the screens, the sister of Mau and Ricky He decided to follow the example of his father and brothers by entering the world of music and dedicating himself full time to it.