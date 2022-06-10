The secrets to eternal youth by Reese Witherspoon

The actress Reese Witherspoon She has made it clear on numerous occasions that time does not seem to pass for her and that her undeniable beauty does not differ at all from the one she already exuded more than two decades ago.

And the truth is that the protagonist of the series Big Little Liesin addition to other television or box office successes, has never had the intention of keeping for herself those beauty secrets that have been offering her such good results.

Reese Witherspoon and the secret of eternal youth

In fact, in an interview with Peoplethe interpreter revealed that in the spring and summer months always have sun cream on hand to protect your skin in every way, not only to avoid possible skin diseases, but also to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and keep your skin always hydrated.

As expected, Reese too exercise regularlyboth in the gym and out of it, and in fact not a day goes by without the artist completing a long and demanding hike through the California hills, which her former personal trainer and good friend used to join Michael george.

What is Reese Witherspoon’s diet

On a purely nutritional level, the Oscar-winning star prefers to steer clear of particularly strict diets or regimens and instead settles for eating plenty of fruit and vegetables while avoid excesses with red meat or alcohol.

As if none of that were enough, the physical well-being of the 46-year-old actress also owes much to the sense of fulfillment that invades her in relation to her married, maternal and professional life.

Reese Witherspoon’s secret to happiness

After more than a decade of relationship with her husband Jim Thothfather of her little Tennessee Reese is also the mother of Ava Y Deacon with his ex Ryan Phillippe—the artist is more in love than ever and feels especially fulfilled in her most everyday environment, the most rewarding of all.

“The best moments in the world are the ones I spend with him. We get the funny side out of everything and it’s great to enjoy a relationship as affectionate as this one. It comforts you to think and feel that things are going so well between us,” he explained about his marriage in conversation with the magazine candy.