This famous driving title is at a whopping 90 percent off and at that incredible price on Valve’s platform.





Steam It usually offers really cheap video games that are worth trying, but it also adds promotions that range between 50 and 80 percent and make them even more coveted. However, this time the Valve platform went a little further and launched a discount of 90 percent for a recognized degree careers.











The renowned racing game that costs 13 pesos on Steam

WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship is a competitive driving installment that was launched in 2013 by Milestone and Nacon, and runs through the most outstanding championships in the category, with a large number of cars and circuits, as well as excellent graphics and different surfaces. In addition, it has online multiplayer mode.

This title can be obtained with the 90 percent off on Steam through June 13 and its price is really ridiculous: 13 Argentine pesos instead of the 130 pesos of its usual value. The platform highlighted it as one of the best offers of the week and without a doubt it is a proposal to take advantage of.

How is WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship

experience the season of FIA World Rally Championship 2013 with the drivers, cars and circuits of the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC championships. Take advantage of an improved graphics engine and realism that allow you to develop new driving styles on different surfaces.

65 cars and official free

78 circuits in 13 different countries

career mode

All weather conditions and road surfaces

Online multiplayer mode for up to 16 players

