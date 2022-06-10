The player who would save Warriors from losing vs. Celtics the NBA Finals 2022

According to an NBA expert, the Golden State Warriors must turn to an unexpected player so they don’t lose vs. Boston Celtics in NBA Finals 2022: ‘You don’t have a choice Steve Kerr’.

Golden State Warriors he is back on a stage that has them up against the wall. In the event of not winning Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals (Friday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET), the Dubs would be one game away from losing the title against Boston Celtics. You have to kick the board and a name has already been postulated.

The Celtics look stronger and stronger and have a more complete team than the Warriors. In victory in Game 3 by 116 to 100 points they dominated painting (52 to 26 units), They imposed physical rigor and even almost unintentionally injured Stephen Curry.

To look for different results, different things must be done. It sounds easy, and even too logical, but when it comes to making it a reality, it is complicated. However, the situation of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals is desperate and they would have to try a rotation that has one and two debutants in the grand finale who are only 19 years old, as suggested. Stephen A. Smith.

The Boston Celtics have a partial 2-1 lead against the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, So Smith decided to motivate Golden State with a loud and clear suggestion to Steve Kerr about the player who would save them from losing the grand final: Jonathan Kuminga.

The player who would save the Warriors from losing to the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals

“Do you know the reason they’re down 1-2? I’ll tell you. have you heard the name of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody? They are 19 years old with size and athleticism, particularly Kuminga, who plays defense. Because it is important? They’ve both never been to the Finals and throwing them to the wolves like that is desperate. Of course. But this is desperate. Why? Look at the rest of the team. They are (Celtics) bigger, physical and athletic. You have to stop and answer this. You have Kuminga who played 70 games and started 12 sitting on the bench (…) You have no choice Steve Kerr ”, was Stephen A. Smith’s message to Steve Kerr on ESPN’s ‘First Take’.