The painful revenge of corsets

Cool hunting fans on TikTok they call it regencycore which, translated, means the return of corsets. The Austrian architect Bernard Rudofsky he reflected on how the human being has always had an incomplete perception of his body. A perception that probably found its expressive form in this garment made of a more or less rigid bodice and laces capable of being able to sculpt any silhouette. He had relaunched it Christian Dior under the wave of the New Look and then it was reinterpreted by designers like Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier or Vivienne Westwood. Changed the vibes, twisted the references, subverted the attitude. Yet, in its long up-and-down journey, the corset has always been a surprisingly contradictory garment: constricting tinsel, liberation armor, and even an instrument of torture according to 16th-century doctors.

And, if Franco Moschino in the midst of the 1980s athleisure, he wondered why there was the need to design clothes “When can the body be modeled?”, is an indication of how aesthetic ideals undergo a constant change in the proposition of forms and proportions. And so the corset has come to crowd the home of TikTok and Instagram under the name of regencycore. Definitely fueled by the success of the series Netflix how Bridgerton – the corset is just one of the many tools that the series has brought into its pop drama narrative – the regencycore it is rather a phenomenon that intercepts the aesthetic categories of camp and glamor to give free rein to its intrinsic polysemy. The counter-proof of this is the fact that the corset has begun to spread among the male audience, restoring its original genderless meaning. Lesson accepted by Evan Mock who, for the Met Gala 2022, wore a tailored version of Head of Stateas well as Lenny Kravitz he deconstructed it in leather trousers crossed with a shirt with transparencies.

And, perhaps, the rereading he made of it is even more striking evidence of this Prada in SS22, creating a borderline bodice with normcore. Because, although the Italian brand is linked to a profoundly ugly chic aesthetic, it has always made eroticism a subtle and cynical tool for social reading. It is the reason why if on the one hand the corset it has kept its meaning substantially relegated to the (un) comfortable sphere of femininity or sensuality, on the other hand it has detached itself from this narrative model to find a more complete (and complex) dimension in the era of inclusiveness. From a garment with an essentially Baroque aesthetic governed by rigid materials such as whalebones, the corset is undergoing a remodeling that has made it a fully-fledged outerwear garment. Until you get to forms of contamination that even bring it closer to beachwear, like the look recently seen on Gigi Hadid who used a one-piece swimsuit from her capsule collection as a top. Kim Kardashian he had told the WSJ that he had never experienced so much pain from being inside the famous Mugler bustier of the Met Gala 2019. A few years later, this would perhaps sound like a rather anachronistic story.