The night they asked for a divorce with a text message

Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop stars in history. She is an icon of the genre and is also a songwriter, actress, model, and businesswoman. Currently, she is the mother of a baby named Daisy Dove, the fruit of her relationship with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom. Although she has been very successful, the singer has also experienced very hard times in her life.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

More than a decade ago, the singer believed in love and in stories that always have a happy ending. She fell in love with and married British actor Russell Brand, who was ten years her senior. It can be said that the humorist also lived with her in her most successful era, when each song he released was number 1 on all the world charts.

-> KATY PERRY SINGED A NEW VERSION OF ‘ROAR’ ON ELLEN’S SHOW

Although he was doing very well, one day his romantic relationship suddenly ended and the fans were surprised. After 14 months of romance, Russell Brand asked for a divorce in an unexpected and totally inappropriate way. She did it through a text message and when Katy Perry was touring the world with his tour ‘California dreams tour’.

KATY PERRY: 12 YEARS OLD OF THE ICONIC ‘CALIFORNIA GURLS’

In a video published some time later, the pop star can be seen lying on a piece of furniture, not in the mood to do anything. “She never cries, she has been like this for 20 minutes,” mentioned one of her assistants. “I can hear you,” she expressed before she was asked if she could continue with the show.

Even with the pain and tears in the eyes, Katy Perry He made the decision to go on stage. As soon as the show started, the pop star gave a message: “Sometimes we say forever, but it’s easier said than done.”

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!