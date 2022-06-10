The networks go crazy with the new ‘natural’ girlfriend of Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves reappears with his girlfriend, painter Alexandra Grant, and discussion and gossip about age and gray hair and love break out.

Just a few pictures of coveted actor Keanu Reeves and with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, holding hands, very smiling, so that the comments on social networks would be unleashed.

The photos were taken during MOCA Gala 2022, held at the Geffen Museum in Los Angeles Contemporary Art.

Visibly happy, Keanu Reeves (star of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’) and Alexandra Grant allowed themselves to be photographed when they walked on the red carpet of the event, where they appeared after three years of ‘anonymity’ in networks.

Netizens immediately commented that Reeves is one of the few men from Hollywood who has a girlfriend of his generation, a woman from natural beauty, who assumes his normal age and without surgeries or tons of botox

Keanu Reeves is a trend, because he posed happily with his partner, and apparently, he is the only actor in Hollywood, who has a girlfriend close to his age and without thousands of surgeries 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ssYiZq224V — trafficRD (@trafficRD) June 9, 2022

The couple has been together since 2011 and their passion for art has led them to found the publishing house X Artists Books.

Alexandra Grant She is a book lover, painter and illustrator, and when she has given statements she is inspired by a poetic angel and a sensitivity very little seen among the ‘celebrities’.

“Love on all levels is important for my identity. I don’t think isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships”, Grant confessed to the vogue magazine in 2020.

Connecting ideas, being accomplices, working together, sharing their devotion to life austere and distant from the fickleness of Hollywood, are some of the pillars that unite Reeves and Grant.

“It seems to me wonderful that an intelligent man has sought a woman just as intelligent”, comments the tweeter Mariale Sanchez.

I find it wonderful that an intelligent man has looked for an equally intelligent and prepared woman with whom to partner! Keanu Reeves understood everything and that is why he looks super happy with his girlfriend! – Mariale Sánchez (@msanchezleal) June 9, 2022

Together, in 2017, they worked on the book ‘Ode to happiness’which explores the meaning of life without ego or greed. favorite sins of contemporary society.

The trills and comments revolved around the age of the couple. By the way, Keanu is much older than Alexandra. He is about eight years older than her, since he is 57 and she is only 49.

“It says a lot about the society in which we live that age or physical appearance is a reason for comment… the excessive cult of youth”, analyzes the user Paddling the wind.

It says a lot about the society in which we live that the age or physical appearance of Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend is cause for comment.

The excessive cult of youth, of women as a trophy, of certain canons of beauty.

What is forgiven in man.

It’s not very surprising either. – Rowing the wind (@elmaresmijardin) June 9, 2022

“When love comes like that, you don’t even realize it.” says the well-known song ‘Caballo Viejo’, which emphasizes that “loving each other has no time or date on the calendar”.

Currently, Keanu Reeves, a lover of privacy and a discreet philanthropist, is getting ready to work on the series ‘The Devil in the White City’, produced by Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

Tiktok gives us a gallery of the happiness felt by this couple, who have already beaten time and left the comments behind.