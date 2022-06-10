The move has already started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move into a luxurious $60 million mansion together | People | Entertainment

Since Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck announced to give themselves a chance at love, they are being the focus of attention of the entertainment and his followers. The reason for this is that over the years, they became one of the most mediatic couples of all time.

the stars of Hollywood resumed their lives together, united their familiesthey got engaged and now they found a home to live together and create new memories of a future marriage happy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in full move

After an intense search, failed contracts, and almost losing hope of finding a good site, the Lopez-Affleck duo finally found the home of their dreams, where they hope to spend many years together, as reported by the Excelsior web portal.

As soon as they found this new place, the actors They did not hesitate and decided to acquire this house. Then, it didn’t take long for Jennifer and Ben to start moving plans.

They’ve hired a moving crew as they prepare to officially move into this new $60 million mansion, located in beverly hills, Californiain USA.

Their families will soon live together in this luxurious and comfortable home. The kidswhich in total are 5, Jennifer’s twins: Emme Y Maxand Ben’s sons with Jennifer Garner: seraphine, violet Y SamuelThey will have their own rooms.

Moving trucks have been known to arrive at their current homes to begin moving their belongings into their new living place. From the furniture and wardrobes, to the toys of the little ones and the hoop of basketball from the backyard.

This is Jennifer and Ben’s mansion

The house that Jen and Ben bought is not only luxurious, but also has a great story behind it. This property belonged to the actor Danny DeVito and then, in 2018, he sold it to Australian billionaire and ex-boyfriend of Mariah Carey, james packer.

Now Bennifer declares herself the owner of this incredible mansion, which is actually a complex with several structures between the main mansion and 2 guest houses.

It has 7 bedrooms, ideal for the number of people that make up the family. Its luxuries include a beauty salon accessible via an elevator from the master suite and a private movie theater.

The kitchen is all marble with 2 large islands and a La Cornue style stove. In addition, it has appliances of the highest technologycompletely decorated in neutral tones.

Other luxuries include a large outdoor swimming pool with a large green field around it, a cigar room and a wine cellar with an extensive collection of cigars. wines aged. And of course, an incredible garage with the capacity to store 8 vehicles and a large motor track. Everything ready for Bennifer and her family to be together and happy. (AND)

