The life of Coronation Street star Brian – from Miley Cyrus link, TV past and hell of bullying

Peter Gunn is best known for playing the mild-mannered Brian Packham of Coronation Street.

The 59-year-old actor has made his debut on the ITV soap opera since 2012 and has appeared on the show for the past decade.

Brian is currently in a relationship with Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) and Corrie spoilers have revealed that the couple will get engaged next week.

While the soap opera appears to pave the way for Cathy’s final scenes, is a double release on the way?

Brian will take center stage on the soap opera next week and the Daily Star took a look at Peter’s past and present life.

Peter was born in Lytham St Annes, near Blackpool in Lancashire, and as a young actor had small roles in TV shows and films from Resurrected to Love Hurts on the Harry Enfield television show.

He also appeared in The Bill and as Len Cosgrove on the BBC series Born and Bred.

Peter, 59, also had a cameo appearance in the Manchester cult classic 24 Hour Party People.

He is married to Julie and has two children George, 22, and Tom, 19.

When Peter started out as an actor, he got a show with a very well known actor, who wasn’t too nice to him, even though Peter never mentioned and shamed him.

As his character was in the midst of a bullying storyline in 2018, Peter remembered the incident well.

He said he was completely put in his place after being laughed at by the audience while filming in a London studio.

Peter said, “I was a cop and I laughed and thought, ‘brilliant.’

“But he made a mistake deliberately and since we had to prepare to go again, he told me ‘never do that again.’

“He didn’t like that I had the laugh. We did it again and I didn’t laugh and just kept going. “

He reflected on The Mirror: “I think it had to do with ego, similar to Phil on Bessie Street. It was an early lesson for me. It was a real shock to think, ‘I’m doing my best here and I had a laugh’, he was older and more bitter.

“I was fond of mustard, I thought it was brilliant. I really loved the show, and him as an actor, and then you got this slap.

Believe it or not, Peter appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

One of his companions, also from his hometown, is Peter Chelsom, who directed the film and thought the soap opera star would be perfect to play the part of music journalist Oswald Granger.

Peter didn’t even know who Hannah Montana was.

However, there were some bureaucratic issues that he had to overcome.

He said, “A Disney attorney tried to get the Screen Actors’ Guild to let me in, but you have to argue that you are the best actor for the job and you have the evidence.



“I remembered that my mom had an album called ‘Peter’s Progress’ – every piece of work I ever did was in there. I digitized it and sent it to America. And the lawyer said, ‘This is gold dust Peter, thanks to your mother!’ “

Peter and his family flew to America for eight weeks in Nashville and Los Angeles and this “blew his mind”.

She talked about how hardworking Miley Cyrus is and how disciplined she was, filming five days a week and then flying off to perform on two stadium tours every weekend.

