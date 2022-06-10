The last eccentricity of Kim Kardashian to stay young

NIt is no secret that some people, in order to maintain a younger appearance, are capable of doing anything. In the case of influencerswith its image as a brand, is no exception, but the statements of kim kardashian they may have exceeded the limit.

In an interview to New York Timesthe 41-year-old American businesswoman and model confessed that she is capable of anything in order to have a young image forever. At a time when she is promoting her new cosmetic line to take care of the skin, she declared: “If you told me that I literally have to eat poop every day to look younger, I could do it.“.

Reactions to his statements

The words of Kim Kardashian were collected by the media, who published them on their account Instagram and the users’ responses were immediate: “Why do I feel that this means that have you already done it?one person asked, while another commented, “How much poop?”

The care line that the businesswoman has created costs nothing more and nothing less than $630. It is a severe regimen for skin care with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene.

The controversy over losing seven kilos in a few days

kim kardashian takes the care of your skin and your physical appearance to the extreme, reaching levels that put their health at risk and of all those people who, in an attempt to imitate it, may suffer consequences. The latest barrage of criticism the American received was for the way she lost weight for the Met Gala 2022.

The model lost seven kilos a few daysjust to be able to wear the mythical dress that she wore Marilyn Monroe when he sang ‘happy birthday’ to the president kennedy. This regimen was heavily criticized by nutrition experts, but kim kardashian had an answer for them: “OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s acceptable,” he said.

Kim Kardashian: ‘I didn’t do anything unhealthy’

However, he acknowledged that what he did was not entirely recommended: “I did not do anything unhealthy”, but he took refuge in saying that extreme physical care was part of it. “It’s not just a part of my job, it’s who I am. I don’t act like it’s easier or more natural. It’s all work,” she detailed.