The Jurassic saga comes to an end

The dinosaurs of the Jurassic saga started three decades ago by Steven Spielberg take the billboard this weekend in coexistence with Carmen Machi as a volunteer in a Greek refugee camp (the volunteer), and Benedict Cumberbatch turned into the famous English painter Louis Wain.

‘jurasic world: dominion’ Colin Trevorrow, architect of Jurassic World (2015), which restarted the Jurassic saga seven years ago, puts an epic climax to the second trilogy and the franchise started by Spielberg with jurassic-park (1993). Dinosaurs live and hunt together with humans in all corners of the globe, four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar in a film that brings together the actors of the first trilogy (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) and the second (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabell Sermon).

‘the volunteer’ The director of Maria and the others (2016), Nely Reguera, turns Carmen Machi into a retired doctor who decides to travel as a volunteer to a refugee camp in Greece in the volunteer, his second feature film. Arriving there, he discovers a reality that he could not have imagined and that leads him to explore the limits between love and the need to feel useful.

‘mr. wain’ Diagnosed with schizophrenia, the English painter Louis Wain achieved popularity with his drawings of cats and managed to stop Victorian society from rejecting these animals, according to Will Sharpe, director of Mr Wain, film based on the life of the artist. With Benedict Cumberbatch as the protagonist, the story takes place in England at the end of the 19th century. As he tries to juggle his creativity with caring for his five sisters and his mother, two events will change his future: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Emily. Peterthe pet that will inspire your art.

‘THE DEER KING’ After several years as an animator at Studio Ghibli and participating in some of the most famous films of recent years, such as Spirited Away Y princess mononoke Hayao Miyazaki’s Masashi Ando makes his directorial debut with The Deer King.

‘the young lovers’ Based on a true story, the French director Carine Tardieu proposes in her fourth feature film, the young lovers, a love affair between a 71-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. Fanny Ardant plays an elegant retired architect who, when a friend dies, meets a happily married doctor (Melvil Poupaud) in the hospital, and they are hypnotized by each other. with the other. Years later they meet again and the love story arises.

‘NINJA BABY’ A woman who does not want to be a mother is the protagonist of ninjababy, a dramatic comedy by Norwegian director Yngvild Sve Flikke, based on a comic by her compatriot Inga Saetre, which breaks with the clichés surrounding motherhood.

‘TENOR’ A clash of classes and worlds is what he proposes Tenor, a French comedy that pairs an upper-class opera teacher with a budding rapper living in the suburbs of Paris. Her love for music will change their lives.

‘FINLAND’ Mexican director Horacio Alcalá puts at the center of his film Finland to the community queer muxe of Oaxaca (Mexico), where people define themselves as “the third gender”. The film, starring the Spanish Andres Guasch, along with Noé Hernánez and Eric Israel Consuelo, known for the series drug dealers, explores through magical realism the intersection between colonization, capitalism and the fashion industry.

'RETURN TO REIMS' Jean-Gabriel Périot analyzes the abandonment of the working class in France and the migration of the vote from the left to the extreme right in Return to Reims, a film halfway between documentary, fiction and experimental cinema. The film is based on the homonymous novel by the French philosopher and historian Didier Eribon, which combines autobiography and essay in an exercise of reconciliation with his own past.