The high-end one that I would buy has a discount of 185 euros, the most powerful Android processor and 66W

The realme GT 2 Pro 12GB + 256GB plummets to 665 euros on Amazon. Without a doubt, it is our recommendation in the high range.

Since we had the chance to review realme GT 2 Prowe have not stopped recommending it to you, because it seems to us to be one of the most interesting high-end mobiles of 2022. However, we do so with special insistence now, because its superior version (12GB + 256GB) reaches historical minimum in amazon. In particular, you can take this beast for €665 in the white color model.

We have never seen such a big drop for a smartphone that has 849.99 euros as a recommended retail price. If we count the saving is around 185 euros, it’s not bad at all. It’s certainly a great buy for years to come, with features as good as the most powerful Android processora fast charge of 66W and Android 12 as the operating system.

Buy the realme GT 2 Pro with more than 180 euros discount

The design of the realme GT 2 Pro is one of the most special on the market, with the first rear panel made with a biopolymer with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). In addition to being environmentally friendly, it is very beautiful, as its design has a paper-inspired rough finish. This finish and the lateral curves allow a good grip, something that also helps use the sturdy case that comes in the box.

The innovation continues on the screen, as it is the first AMOLED flat panel with 2K resolution and LTPO technology. It has a size of 6.7 inches, WQHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In our experience, it is a very good screen in every way. This is where the fingerprint readerwhich works with speed and precision.

The realme GT 2 Pro has never been so cheap, you get it for 665 euros in its higher memory configuration.

With this terminal on offer you will be able to carry out any task you need, even the most demanding, without any problem appearing. lag or app restart. To do this, equip the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, offers excellent performance. Your operating system is realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, with three years of guaranteed Android updates. Of course, it is compatible with 5G networks.

The realme GT 2 Pro is also characterized by taking quality photos and videos. In the back it has a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra wide angle and a curious 3 MP microscopic sensor. Also, it has a good 32MP front camera.

Among its specifications is also a 5,000mAh battery that does not suffer to provide a full day of autonomy with a single charge. When you have to go through the charger, you will not do it for a long time thanks to the 66W fast charge. The charger is included, you do not have to buy it separately.

