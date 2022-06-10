The Gran Vía that we deserve.

The Gran Vía Marqués del Turia runs through, separates and forms the backbone of the Valencian bourgeois expansion. Configured as a backbone that brought together the urban development of the city, it staged one of the rings that marked the urban limits of the 19th century and that at the dawn of the 20th century, under industrial influence, marked the impasse between the new rationalist structure and hypodamic that had worked so well in Barcelona thanks to Cerdá or in Paris through Baron Haussman and the old anarchic and chaotic models. Definitely, the strategic use of planning as a growth model.

If Madrid’s Gran Vía sported its iconic neon lights and theaters and odeons, and the Catalan one stands out for being the longest in Spain, leaving cathedrals, squares and basilicas on its banks, the Valencian one was configured as a bourgeois recreation space. A landscaped pathway in its central part for the enjoyment of neighbors, flâneurs and young people of partying age, always under the watchful, permissive adult eyes of the service staff. A road that took the name of Marqués del Turia, a title granted by Alfonso XIII to Don Tomás Trénor y Palavicino in 1909 due to the success of the Valencian Regional Exhibition that he himself organized as president of the Mercantile Athenaeum and that except for the exceptional republican period that the renamed in honor of Buenaventura Durruti, it will forever be linked to the Trénor and the river that marks its limits.

With a modernist, floral and stately character, the Gran Vía has undergone several changes in its function and setting. But it is always a framework, a place and a path. Axis and compass. The Gran Vía has been scene of hundreds of ups and downs and encounters that decadence and gentrification have denatured and desubstantialized from a Kantian perspective to the point of almost becoming a shadow of what it was and that little by little tries to recover a splendor that it never had to part with. Three projects, under the watchful eye of three hoteliers aware of its value and eager to change unattractive models, stand as champions of a new Gran Vía that aspires to recover a new space and discourse for a budding city that pretends to be, without renouncing what it was.

Let’s walk a path from start to finish. From morning to night.

beverly cafe

Gran Vía del Marqués del Túria, 18

The first proposal will be located in the former Alfredo Esteve Headquarters, possibly the most fashion of the entire Gran Vía. Beverly Café is the bet healthy which will be addressed by Luis Jaime Hervas (associate of Manolo Bakes Valencia and franchisee of Foster’s Hollywood), the advice of Jose Tomas (Q’tomas) and the kitchen management of Carlos Belloch (ex-Sushi Samba London) along with various investment partners, among which stand out Guillem Querol (music promoter) and Pablo Remohi (IVI). The space has been designed by Only You, which is Nacho Álvarez’s interior design studio with an aesthetic instagrammable which in Guillem’s own words: “will be the first of a chain of coffee shops healthy which will soon expand to cities such as Madrid and Seville“.

Luis Jaime tells us that the opening date is expected for end of June or Julywho are looking for a way to fit a model that is surprising, unique and special. Of course, the facade will be, since, a priori, it will show off an impressive pastel pink from which flowers will hang in the purest British style but with reminiscences that will transport us to the Angelina streets of Rodeo Drive. You know where Richard Gere intended to spend indecent dough with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. From Monaco to Dubai, passing through Capri, Portofino or Saint Tropez, the space aims to reflect the most heavenly and exclusive atmosphere, but yes with a more than adjusted price list.

In the words of Carlos Belloch: “The idea is to prepare breakfasts, brunchY late evenings. Very much in line with spaces such as Flax & Kale, EL & N London or 7th Heaven Café, the proposals we prepare have TOP-level suppliers, thanks to the advice of José Tomás, and we intend to offer everything from toast to various types of eggs benedict, royal , tokyo shakshuka… going by bowlssalads and shirachi bowls, puddings, sweets and some specialties with Asian influences“. In short, honoring its name, at Beverly Café we will enjoy the sensation of living.