The first The Last of Us will have a remake on PlayStation 5 and PC

Image : PlayStation.

For some time we have heard that The Last of Usthe mythical game of PlayStation that originally debuted in 2013 for PlayStation 3, would have a remake for the new generation of Sony’s console. Now, those rumors have been confirmed, and it’s not only coming to PS5 but PC as well.

Developed by Naughty Dog studios, The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a girl could be the cure, or at least a key in developing a cure for a kind of fungus that infects people’s brains and is wiping out our species. Ellie travels with Joel across the United States, and her story is fascinating. It is considered one of the best games of recent years, and is also being adapted as a television series on HBOwhich will premiere in 2023.

In 2014 The Last of Us received a remastered version for PlayStation 4. However, the new version is a remake with modernized graphics and controls, as well as new accessibility options and improved effects in both exploration and combat.

Screenshot : PlayStation.

The Last of Us Remake It will be available on September 2 for PlayStation 5. A PC version is also in development, but its release date has not yet been announced.