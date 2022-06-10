The doctors of the 21st century must get used to pandemics

Maria Cristina Gutierrez Lora.

The XXVIII National Congress of General and Family Medicine has incorporated today, within its scientific program, an update panel entitled What should we know about Monkeypox? which has been taught by María Cristina Gutiérrez Lora, member of the Infectious Diseases Working Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

According to what has been transferred to the congressmen, “as doctors of the 21st century, We are going to have to get used to health alerts such as Covid-19 or monkeypox. We live in a globalized world, with constant exchanges of people and animals, with the consequent transfer of viruses from one country to another. In addition, we increasingly have more powerful epidemiological and public health detection systems at the global level, with which the notification of health alerts will be more and more frequent”, says Gutierrez.

In this new alert for monkeypox, we must fundamentally know how to suspect it, diagnose it and act once we suspect a case. “Person-to-person transmission, based on what we know so far, requires much closer contact than the coronavirus, but we must not forget that our fundamental role, as Primary Care, is the early detection and isolation of cases to cut the chain of transmission”, according to the member of the SEMG Infectious Diseases Working Group.

As has been transferred to the doctors registered in the national congress of the SEMG, which will be held from June 7 to 11 in Bilbao, monkeypox is presented as a fever with myalgias, arthralgias and asthenia which also presents with lymphadenopathy, “an important fact because it allows us to differentiate it from other diseases”.

After the onset of fever, between 1 and 6 days later, it begins with a centrifugal exanthema, which “does not respect the palms, soles, or mucosa, maculopapular at first, which evolves towards vesicular and later the vesicle retracts, presenting a central depression (umbilicated) to give way to scabs later, which will come off between 2 and 4 weeks”.

In addition, a differential diagnosis with other exanthematic diseases such as, for example, vesiculopustular. The incubation period for the disease is between 5 and 21 days, and healing is understood as the disappearance of the scabs, a situation that usually takes between 2 and 4 weeks. The methods of transmission are direct contact with mammals that have the disease (primarily rodents and monkeys), large face-to-face respiratory droplets and body fluids, or direct contact through skin lesions.

When to suspect it?

Physicians must suspect monkeypox infection in a patient with this condition that comes from disease endemic areas (West and Central Africa), that is, close contact with a previous case, “a situation, although atypical until now, more frequent today and whose clinical manifestations cannot be justified by another disease,” according to Gutiérrez Lora.

As to how to proceedonce there is a suspected case, the patient will be instructed to go into isolation, if they are in good general condition, andn home for at least 21 days. A study of close contacts will be carried out, in which pets will be included, and their study and isolation will also be possible. A sample of exudate from the lesions will be taken, if we have the protection equipment indicated for it and cold for its conservation. And until now, according to the protocol of each autonomous community, it will be sent to the laboratory that they indicate.

As for the treatment, it is symptomatic, according to the patient’s evolution and clinic. There is the possibility of vaccination, as a curative treatment or to lessen the manifestations, “but it is only available, given the shortage of vaccines, for cases that we consider to be at high risk of complications, especially immunosuppressed people,” according to the specialist. The ideal is to vaccinate in the first 4 daysalthough it could be done until the 14th day of the exhibition.

Also exist antiviral treatments, mainly tested on animals, with many limitations in the knowledge of its efficacy in cases of monkeypox in humans. Tecovirimat is indicated according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of severe cases and their complications.